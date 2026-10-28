Jordan Ahli Bank Supports ‘Basmat Khuta’ Initiative along Madaba’s Health, Environmental and Cultural Trail
(MENAFN- Bidaya Marketing Communications) Amman, October 2026: Jordan Ahli Bank has supported the ‘Basmat Khuta’ initiative, recently launched on the Health, Environmental and Cultural Trail at the Linear Park on Faisaliyah Road in Madaba, as part of its ongoing efforts to champion community initiatives and promote greater health and environmental awareness.
The initiative featured an event introducing the trail and its interactive stations. Health stations operated by the University of Jordan, Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan and Al-Ahliyya Amman University provided guidance on therapeutic exercise, breathing techniques, mental health, smoking and physical activity-related injuries. An environmental station, organized in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Office and Zaha Cultural Center, highlighted the national strategy to combat littering and the Green Wheelz Initiative. Meanwhile, interactive cultural and community spaces showcased the craftsmanship of local women, including traditional products by the Al Yusra Women Charity Society in Faisaliyah, alongside woven textiles and rugs from the Bani Hamida Women Weaving Project in Mukawer.
The event also offered health screenings in cooperation with the Madaba Health Directorate. Permanent awareness signs were installed along the Madaba trail to keep visitors and the surrounding community engaged on an ongoing basis, while promoting physical activity, community well-being, environmental sustainability and a stronger appreciation of local culture and identity.
Through its support for this initiative, Jordan Ahli Bank reaffirms its belief in the importance of partnerships that unite the private sector and community initiatives around shared goals that serve society, support national priorities and create lasting impact. The Bank considers initiatives that raise awareness of health and environmental issues, encourage individuals to adopt practices that enhance their well-being, strengthen communities and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable environment to be an important part of advancing these shared goals.
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The initiative featured an event introducing the trail and its interactive stations. Health stations operated by the University of Jordan, Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan and Al-Ahliyya Amman University provided guidance on therapeutic exercise, breathing techniques, mental health, smoking and physical activity-related injuries. An environmental station, organized in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Office and Zaha Cultural Center, highlighted the national strategy to combat littering and the Green Wheelz Initiative. Meanwhile, interactive cultural and community spaces showcased the craftsmanship of local women, including traditional products by the Al Yusra Women Charity Society in Faisaliyah, alongside woven textiles and rugs from the Bani Hamida Women Weaving Project in Mukawer.
The event also offered health screenings in cooperation with the Madaba Health Directorate. Permanent awareness signs were installed along the Madaba trail to keep visitors and the surrounding community engaged on an ongoing basis, while promoting physical activity, community well-being, environmental sustainability and a stronger appreciation of local culture and identity.
Through its support for this initiative, Jordan Ahli Bank reaffirms its belief in the importance of partnerships that unite the private sector and community initiatives around shared goals that serve society, support national priorities and create lasting impact. The Bank considers initiatives that raise awareness of health and environmental issues, encourage individuals to adopt practices that enhance their well-being, strengthen communities and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable environment to be an important part of advancing these shared goals.
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