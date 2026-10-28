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Financial Calendar For 2027


Date: 2026-10-28 05:46:49

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
28 October 2026
Announcement no. 91/2026

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Financial Calendar for 2027
Jyske Realkredit anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2027:

Announcement of the 2026 results 02 February

Annual General Meeting 15 March

Company announcement for the first quarter 2027 05 May

Interim report for the first half of 2027 16 July

Company announcement for the first nine months 2027 27 October

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.


MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111877856


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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