Financial Calendar For 2027
28 October 2026
Announcement no. 91/2026
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Financial Calendar for 2027
Jyske Realkredit anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2027:
Announcement of the 2026 results 02 February
Annual General Meeting 15 March
Company announcement for the first quarter 2027 05 May
Interim report for the first half of 2027 16 July
Company announcement for the first nine months 2027 27 October
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment