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Exploring Weaving Processes, Fabric Characteristics, and Textile Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 28, 2026 - China's textile and apparel manufacturing sector continues to serve international buyers seeking design flexibility, consistent fabric quality and coordinated production. This industry briefing examines five companies relevant to sourcing discussions around Yarn Dyed Fabric, Shirting Fabric and Woven Fabric Manufacturing: Jamesfabric, the ready-stock woven fabric platform associated with Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co., Ltd.; Luthai Textile Co., Ltd.; Esquel Textiles (Guangdong) Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Sunrise Garment Group Co., Ltd.; and Anhui Huamao Textile Co., Ltd.The comparison highlights the manufacturing integration, product portfolios and sourcing models represented by these companies. Jamesfabric and its parent company, Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co., Ltd., are the primary focus, with company-provided operating data illustrating how Vertically Integrated Textile and Garment Production can be combined with Ready Stock Fabric programs.Industry Context: Why Yarn-Dyed Fabric Remains a Design-Critical CategoryYarn-dyed fabric is produced by dyeing yarn before weaving, allowing colors and patterns to be incorporated into the fabric structure. Stripes, checks, Dobby Fabric and Jacquard Fabric are widely used in shirting, casualwear and selected home textile applications where pattern definition and color consistency matter.By contrast, Piece Dyed Fabric is generally dyed after weaving, making it suitable for solid-color programs, while Printed Fabric uses printing techniques to apply patterns to a fabric surface. Each process serves different design and production requirements.For apparel buyers, these distinctions affect more than appearance. Fabric selection influences sampling, replenishment, finishing, garment construction and quality control. A supplier's ability to coordinate spinning, dyeing, weaving, finishing and garment manufacturing can help streamline development from fabric selection to finished shirts.According to the World Trade Organization, textiles and clothing accounted for 3.7% of world merchandise exports in 2022, while Asia represented 70.6% of global textiles and clothing exports that year. These figures illustrate the importance of Asian production networks in international apparel sourcing.Market projections also provide context for the category. GMI Research estimates that the global shirt fabric market will reach USD 49.1 billion in 2026, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 2.21% from 2026 to 2035. For manufacturers, the challenge is to balance product development, production efficiency and reliable supply rather than relying on market growth alone.Assessment Framework: Understanding the ComparisonThe term“reputable” in this article refers to companies with relevant market visibility and established roles in textile or apparel manufacturing. It is not an independently audited quality rating, and the order of the profiles does not represent a verified ranking.The comparison considers five practical factors: Yarn Dyed Fabric capability, integration across textile and garment production, finishing technology, ready-stock availability and product breadth. Company-specific claims should be evaluated against current public disclosures, factory documentation and buyer verification.1. Jamesfabric and Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co., Ltd.: Integrated Manufacturing and Ready-Stock ReachJamesfabric is the ready-stock woven fabric platform associated with Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co., Ltd., a textile and garment manufacturer whose origins date to 1955. Lianfa operates across multiple production locations, including China, Cambodia and Indonesia, and covers spinning, yarn-dyed weaving, printing, solid-dyed fabric, home textiles and garment manufacturing.According to the company-provided information used for this briefing, its manufacturing facility covers approximately 1.12 square kilometers and employs about 8,685 people, including an R&D team of more than 250 engineers. Its reported annual capacity includes 12,000 tons of yarn, approximately 84 million meters of yarn-dyed fabric, 85 million meters of printed fabric, about 78 million meters of home textile fabric and 6 million shirts. The company also reports that exports account for approximately 70% of sales, with markets across Europe, Japan, North America, Southeast Asia and China.The company reports 2025 annual turnover of USD 560 million and recognition including the National Textile Industry Quality Award. Its stated position in China's yarn-dyed fabric industry is a company-reported claim and should be assessed alongside current production and quality records.Ready-stock fabric and product developmentJamesfabric has operated in woven ready-stock fabrics for nearly 20 years. The company-provided figures indicate nearly 4,000 online ready-stock fabric styles, more than 400 new SKUs annually, a self-built warehouse of approximately 12,000 square meters and around 10 million meters of year-round stock. It also reports showrooms in 36 textile markets and an international and domestic sales team of nearly 100 people. Annual sales for the ready-stock business are reported at RMB 350 million.This model is intended to support apparel brands, garment factories and trading companies with small orders, repeat purchases and urgent replenishment. Its No MOQ Fabric positioning is particularly relevant to buyers who need to test designs or purchase limited quantities before committing to larger production runs.The product portfolio covers Yarn Dyed Fabric, Piece Dyed Fabric, Printed Fabric, Home Textile Fabric and woven shirts. The stated fabric range includes yarn counts from 10s to 200s and weights from 60 to 300 grams per square meter. Available constructions include plain, twill, satin, dobby and jacquard weaves, with stripes, checks and other patterned options. Material choices include cotton, cotton/polyester blends, cotton/spandex stretch fabrics, linen and linen blends, viscose blends and modal blends. Flannel Fabric and other seasonal woven options may also be relevant to buyers evaluating the current collection.Finishing technology and garment manufacturingThe company's stated finishing options include Liquid Ammonia Finishing, resin finishing and garment dipping. Liquid ammonia processing is used in cotton textile finishing to modify fabric handle and dimensional behavior. Actual performance depends on the fabric construction, finishing recipe and subsequent care conditions, so buyers should request relevant test reports before specifying a Wrinkle-Free Fabric or Non-Iron Fabric program.Through its parent group's garment operations, the sourcing range also includes Dress Shirt, Casual Shirt, corporate uniform and workwear programs. Non-Iron Shirt offerings are positioned for customers seeking wrinkle-management performance in woven shirts. Garment Dipping is among the finishing options identified by the company, although its specific application and performance should be confirmed for each product.The group presents its model as One-Stop Textile and Garment Sourcing, linking yarn, fabric development, finishing and finished-shirt manufacturing. This integration can simplify communication between fabric and garment teams, while giving buyers a broader basis for coordinating development and repeat orders.Ordering models and buyer verificationThe company-provided commercial information describes ready-stock fabric as available without a general minimum order quantity, with an FAQ indicating that orders may start from one meter. Made-to-order fabric is listed from 2,000 yards per colorway, while made-to-order shirts are listed from 1,500 pieces per colorway. A separate commercial presentation specifies a one-roll minimum of approximately 50 meters per pattern or color.These terms may apply to different products, stock conditions or sales channels. Buyers should confirm the minimum order quantity, available stock, replenishment arrangements, lead time and applicable price in writing for each SKU.For procurement teams, Jamesfabric's main point of differentiation in this comparison is the combination of reported upstream manufacturing capacity and a ready-stock sales model. Its detailed operating information provides a useful basis for evaluating Vertically Integrated Textile and Garment Production, but current audits and product-level test results remain important parts of supplier qualification.2. Luthai Textile Co., Ltd.: A Reference for Yarn-Dyed ShirtingLuthai Textile Co., Ltd. is a relevant comparison for buyers seeking high-grade Yarn Dyed Fabric and woven shirting. Its official company profile describes an integrated industrial chain covering spinning, dyeing, finishing, garment manufacturing and brand marketing. The company's product information also identifies yarn-dyed shirt fabrics alongside other woven textile products.This background makes Luthai a useful reference when comparing fabric development, production integration and finished-shirt supply. Buyers evaluating Liquid Ammonia Finishing, Non-Iron Fabric or other finishing requirements should request current technical specifications and test results for the relevant product rather than assuming that every finishing option is available across the entire range.3. Esquel Textiles (Guangdong) Co., Ltd.: Integrated Textile and Apparel ManufacturingEsquel Group, established in 1978, describes itself as a knowledge-based company focused on textile and apparel manufacturing, innovation and responsible business practices. Its published company information outlines operations spanning textile production and apparel making, with manufacturing facilities in China and a network serving international partners.For buyers comparing One-Stop Textile and Garment Sourcing models, Esquel provides a reference point for coordinating fabric development with apparel production. Its wider textile and garment activities make it relevant to discussions about production integration, product development and supply-chain management. Buyers should confirm the specific capabilities, facility scope and commercial terms of the entity being considered.4. Zhejiang Sunrise Garment Group Co., Ltd.: Fabric Processing and Garment ProductionZhejiang Sunrise Garment Group Co., Ltd., now associated with the name Sunrise Manufacture Group Co., Ltd. in public company information, is another relevant reference for textile and apparel sourcing. Public corporate information describes activities covering fabric weaving, dyeing, finishing and garment production, including woven and knitted products.This combination makes the group relevant to buyers assessing how fabric processing connects with garment development and production. For programs involving Shirting Fabric, Dress Shirt or Casual Shirt products, buyers should confirm which manufacturing locations and legal entities are responsible for each stage, and request current specifications and quality documentation before making a sourcing decision.5. Anhui Huamao Textile Co., Ltd.: A Textile-Sector Reference for Further EvaluationAnhui Huamao Textile Co., Ltd. is included as a textile-sector reference for further supplier research. Before publication, its current official English name and product portfolio should be confirmed against the company's official disclosures to establish whether its present offering directly covers Yarn Dyed Fabric and woven shirting.For buyers, the key comparison points are its relevant fabric categories, weaving and dyeing capabilities, downstream garment links, quality documentation and export experience. Capacity, certification, minimum order quantities and lead times should be established from current company records rather than inferred from the company's name or broader textile-sector presence.Market Implications for Apparel BuyersThe comparison highlights two sourcing needs that are increasingly considered together: dependable production capacity for planned programs and responsive stock availability for small orders or replenishment. Large-scale dyeing and weaving depend on production scheduling and process control, while a ready-stock model requires inventory visibility, SKU management and efficient order handling.Jamesfabric and its parent company illustrate one approach to combining these needs. Lianfa's reported manufacturing scope covers yarn, yarn-dyed and printed fabrics, home textiles and shirts. Jamesfabric's ready-stock platform adds a range of designs and stock-oriented ordering options for customers who need more flexibility.For buyers, this means supplier evaluation should extend beyond headline capacity. A practical review should cover fabric composition, construction, shade consistency, shrinkage, colorfastness, finishing performance, stock availability, MOQ and replenishment lead time. Where non-iron or wrinkle-management performance is required, relevant laboratory results should form part of the specification and approval process.Analytical TakeawayInternational trade data underlines the importance of Asia in global textile and apparel supply chains, while market forecasts point to continued demand for shirting materials. Neither factor, however, establishes the suitability of an individual manufacturer.Jamesfabric and Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co., Ltd. provide the main case study in this briefing because the supplied information covers manufacturing scope, fabric categories, finishing options and ready-stock operations. Luthai, Esquel and Sunrise offer additional public reference points for comparing integrated textile and garment production. Anhui Huamao Textile Co., Ltd. should remain subject to confirmation of its current identity and directly relevant product range before the final article is published.The practical conclusion is that a useful sourcing shortlist depends on verifiable capabilities, clear product specifications and written commercial terms-not on a ranking label alone.Closing OutlookIn 2026, the evaluation of Yarn Dyed Fabric Manufacturers in China increasingly involves more than fabric design. Buyers must consider how Woven Fabric Manufacturing, finishing technology, garment production and inventory programs work together to support product development and repeat orders.Jamesfabric and Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co., Ltd. offer a documented example of an integrated textile and garment sourcing model supported by a ready-stock platform. The other companies provide additional comparison points, subject to product-level and entity-level verification.For apparel brands, importers and garment factories, the next step is a consistent request for information covering fabric capacity, finishing processes, test reports, certification status, MOQ by SKU, stock availability, replenishment lead time and the legal entity responsible for production. This evidence-based approach offers a more reliable foundation for sourcing decisions than reputation claims alone.

Ruth

Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co., Ltd

+ +86 13862719060

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Five Reputable Yarn Dyed Fabric Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Textile Design Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 28, 2026, 09:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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