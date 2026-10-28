Aver CORE500 Achieves Microsoft Teams Certification, Completing The Aver Room Solution

AVer CORE500 MTR Solution

Book a demo now or wait and see CORE500 live at ISE 2027 in Barcelona, 2–5 February 2027.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, has announced that its new CORE500 Room Kit for Microsoft Teams Rooms has achieved Microsoft Teams certification.

The CORE500 combines the UC500 Mini PC with the TC500 Touch Console. It consolidates the essential elements of a Microsoft Teams Rooms setup and works with AVer's portfolio of cameras, audio and room technologies.

For AVer, CORE500 represents more than a new addition to its portfolio. It serves as the central platform of the AVer room, connecting AVer cameras, audio and room technologies into a single Microsoft Teams Rooms environment.

One platform for the AVer room

AVer has built a broad portfolio of professional video conferencing solutions, from intelligent PTZ cameras and tracking technologies to professional audio and room peripherals. CORE500 is designed to orchestrate these solutions, helping customers create complete meeting rooms without unnecessary complexity.

The Microsoft Teams certification marks a pivotal achievement in that development journey, confirming CORE500 for use in Microsoft Teams Rooms environments and bringing AVer one step closer to offering a complete end-to-end room solution.

“Reaching Microsoft Teams certification is an important milestone for CORE500,” said Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe.“It allows us to truly standardize the collaboration space. By ensuring every room delivers the exact same Microsoft Teams Room experience, users can focus entirely on their meetings rather than the technology. We look forward to showing customers and partners how productive a full AVer meeting room can be.”

See CORE500 at ISE 2027

While earning this official validation is a major step forward, ISE 2027 will be where customers and partners get their opportunity to experience CORE500 in action.

AVer Europe will showcase the full solution at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2027 in Barcelona from February 2 to 5, giving visitors the chance to see how CORE500 unites AVer video conferencing solutions, simplifies room setup and completes the AVer full-room solution. Customers and partners are encouraged to book a live demonstration at the AVer booth.

Additionally, sample units are now available for customers and partners to evaluate the CORE500's application value firsthand.

More information about CORE500 and AVer's ISE 2027 presence will be announced in the coming months.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals.

With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.



Rene Buhay

AVer Information Europe B.V.

+1 408-457-3338

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AVer CORE500 Achieves Microsoft Teams Certification, Completing the AVer Room Solution News Provided By AVer Information Europe B.V. October 28, 2026, 09:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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