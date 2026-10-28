Untouched Covent Garden Luxury: Pro Auction Appointed To Disperse 5-Star Interiors From Landmark West End Scheme

The Other House Covent Garden

Luxury interiors and bespoke furnishings

Hotel FF&E to be sold

Turnkey 5-star contract FF&E bypasses supply-chain backlogs as brand-new bespoke casegoods, public lounge seating, and sculptures head straight to market.

- Simon Rose

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Multi-million-pound inventory across 149 luxury guestrooms, signature restaurants, and public lounges-commissioned from Europe's finest makers and never deployed-heads to unreserved global auction following institutional platform buyout.

In an unprecedented secondary-market offering for prime Central London hospitality, European hotel asset specialist Pro Auction has been formally instructed to conduct the unreserved dispersal of the entire loose furniture, lighting, and art collections commissioned for the landmark Wellington Block scheme in Covent Garden.

Spanning an island site at 25–31 Wellington Street, the development was originally conceived as the flagship 149-key luxury“Residents' Club” for The Other House, operating to an uncompromising 5-star lifestyle standard. With fit-out and procurement practically complete ahead of a scheduled July 2026 opening, the property was acquired as part of a £375 million portfolio transaction by Aendre Group. With the incoming operators initiating an entirely fresh interior direction, the complete, uncommissioned furnishings are now being brought straight to auction.

Unused, Uncommissioned, and Straight from the Maker

Unlike standard hotel refurbishments that offer furniture at the conclusion of an operational cycle, every lot in this landmark three-day event is 100% mint, unutilized inventory. Because ownership transferred on the eve of its grand opening, no guest ever occupied a suite, no dining setting was ever placed into service, and not a single surface was exposed to public wear.

A substantial portion of the catalog remains in original manufacturer crating, transport wrapping, and warehouse protective packaging-presenting an extraordinary opportunity for commercial buyers to circumvent current 16-to-24-week factory lead times and rising international logistics costs.

Bergman Design Provenance & European Craftsmanship

The interior scheme was developed by internationally celebrated studio Bergman Design House (Marie Soliman and Albin Berglund) working alongside the brand's in-house creative team. Built around a lavish modern British maximalist aesthetic, every item was manufactured by top-tier European luxury mills and contract specialists to rigorous Crib 5 commercial fire ratings and BREEAM Excellent sustainability credentials.

The sale encompasses turnkey room packages and expansive public-area runs, including:

.149 Guest Suites & Private Keys: Bespoke designer headboards (combining fluted timber and rich upholstery), curved cocktail settees, tailored club chairs, and barrel armchairs in heavy-rub contract velvets, textured bouclés, and rich jewel-toned jacquards. Supported by master-crafted casegoods-including fluted-oak storage cabinets, freestanding credenzas, writing desks, bedside tables, and console runs finished with solid brass detailing and soft-close mechanisms.

.Restaurant Furniture & Grand Social Spaces: High-volume restaurant collections, banquette seating, sculptural lounge suites, and heavy runs of solid beech and oak dining chairs. Dining tables include honed marble, terrazzo, and dark-stained hardwood bistro and communal tables mounted on substantial cast-brass and iron pedestal bases.

.Sculptures, Decorative Objects & Fine Art: Standalone curated sculptures, ceramic and bronze art objects, grand bevelled gilt and brass mirrors, custom-woven wool rugs, acoustic blackout drapes, and gallery-framed collections of botanical and West End theater-inspired prints.

.Statement Architectural Lighting: Fluted and smoked hand-blown glass pendant globes, multi-tiered chandeliers, sculptural ceramic table lamps, and heavy articulated unlacquered brass wall sconces engineered for expansive public reception zones and private suites alike.

Commercial Opportunity for the Industry

For hotel owners, Build-to-Rent (BTR) operators, restaurateurs, and interior architecture practices, the auction serves as an immediate procurement pipeline for high-volume, matching specification packages at a fraction of initial manufacturing expense.

“Securing an entire 149-key scheme of this caliber in uncommissioned condition is virtually unprecedented in the European market,” said Simon Rose of Pro Auction.“Usually, assets reach the auction block only after years of guest occupancy. Stepping into an iconic West End site on the threshold of its opening and discovering thousands of pieces from premier European luxury makers-spanning guest suites, dining rooms, and public lounges-that have never seen public service is remarkable. For operators and designers seeking immediate, zero-lead-time luxury, it represents exceptional value.”

Auction Schedule & Catalogue Access Sale Title: Brand-New Luxury Hotel Furniture & FF&E Surplus to Requirement Due to Design Re-specification Commissioned for Luxury Boutique Covent Garden Hotel

.Digital Catalogues & Online Bidding: Live webcast and bidding available via:

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.Live Webcast Auction Dates:

oDay 1: 17 November 2026 | 10:00 GMT

oDay 2: 18 November 2026 | 10:00 GMT

oDay 3: 19 November 2026 | 10:00 GMT

.Physical Viewing (By Appointment Only):

o16 November 2026 | 10:00 GMT – 15:00 GMT

.Inspection & Staging Facility: Unit 5 Midsomer Enterprise Park, Radstock Road, Bath, Somerset, BA3 2BB, United Kingdom

.Enquiries & Appointments: (+44) 01761 414000

Mark Flynn

Pro Auction Limited

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Untouched Covent Garden Luxury: Pro Auction Appointed To Disperse 5-Star Interiors From Landmark West End Scheme News Provided By Pro Auction Limited October 28, 2026, 09:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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