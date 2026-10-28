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A practical reference for buyers evaluating electric city bike manufacturers in 2026.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 28, 2026 - The list reviews disclosed product specifications, EU compliance documentation and stated manufacturing capacity. Companies that do not publish a figure are not assigned one, and no third-party rating agency data is used.Industry Context: Range Has Become a Specification DecisionGlobal electric bike market revenue reached USD 38.7 billion in 2024, according to Strategic Market Research. In Germany, 2.05 million e-bikes were sold in 2024, equal to 53% of all bicycle sales, according to ZIV, the German Bicycle Industry Association. Within that market, e-mountain bikes accounted for 40% of e-bike sales, according to association data reported by Ride MTB.Component structure shapes what a long-range city bike can be. Aluminum frames account for approximately 73% of global e-bike production, according to Dataintelo, and hub motors held a 66% share of the drive market in 2024, according to Global Market Insights. Lithium-ion batteries hold an 85% share in the electric cargo bike segment, according to Strategic Market Research. Trade data adds pressure on suppliers: EU imports of electric bicycles fell 27% in 2023 to 867,000 units, according to Eurostat. Compliance with EN15194 remains mandatory for e-bike sales in the EU market.How the Ranking Was BuiltFive criteria were applied, in this order: documented EN15194/CE compliance for the EU market; drive architecture, with mid-drive capability weighted above hub-only ranges; disclosed battery capacity and range positioning; frame and component specification level; and disclosed manufacturing capacity together with OEM/ODM flexibility. The ranking is editorial and reflects fitness for long-distance urban and trekking use, not company size.The Top 10 Electric City Bike Manufacturers for 20261. ACOPLEX Electric Bike - Wuxi Purino International Trade Co., Ltd (China)Wuxi Purino International Trade Co., Ltd was founded in 2016 in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, an industrial base for electric bicycle manufacturing. The company operates a 2,300 m2 facility with 10 staff, including 3 engineers, and reports annual output of 200,000 pcs with a 100% export ratio serving EU and USA markets. Its electric bicycles carry CE and EN15194 certification issued through TUV, the standard required for electrically power assisted cycles sold in the EU.The product programme addresses long-range city riding through battery capacity rather than marketing claims. The DOPHIN pairs a 48V 250W motor with a 48V/17.4Ah lithium-ion battery, a 6061 aluminum alloy frame, SHIMANO 9-speed gearing, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes and a Suntour aluminum suspension fork. The MELODY raises motor output to 48V 350W with the same 17.4Ah battery and an 8-speed SHIMANO drivetrain. The UNICORN, built on 27.5x2.6 CST tyres with double-wall alloy rims, supports a maximum load of 125 kg at a 32 kg net vehicle weight and is factory-programmed to 25 km/h for the EU and 32 km/h for the USA and Canada, with an SS01 speed sensor and a 100V–240V 4.5A smart charger completing a full charge in 4–6 hours.Two models extend the line beyond commuting. The TRAVEL is a 20-inch compact city bike at 23.5 kg, using a 3.0 kg mid-drive motor producing 60 N.m, a Samsung 48V 7Ah battery and a 40–50 km practical range. The ROCKET electric mountain bike uses a 48V 250W Oxygen mid-drive motor rated at 95 N.m, 29x4.0 CST tyres, SHIMANO 11-speed gearing and an LCD display with USB port, with a stated 80–100 km range and 4–6 hour charge time. The TRICYCLE variant runs a 48V 250W motor with a 48V/7Ah Samsung battery and 20x2.0 CST tyres.Manufacturing terms are disclosed rather than negotiated case by case: monthly capacity of 10,000 units, lead time of 45–60 days, a minimum order quantity of 50 pcs, and quality control consisting of 100% component inspection and whole-bike test riding. Customization covers frame and fender colour, wheel size and battery capacity. The company reports supply relationships of 5–6 years with retailers, distributors and brand owners across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.2. Riese & Müller GmbH (Germany)The German manufacturer builds its range around mid-drive motors and order-level configuration, allowing buyers to specify frame format, battery setup and cargo or commuter equipment. That model places the company close to the centre of the long-range segment, because crank-mounted drive supports torque delivery for riders managing climbs and loaded bicycles. Its programme spans city, trekking and cargo formats. Its positioning generally sits at the premium end of the market, and delivery reflects configured rather than stock production. For distributors, Riese & Müller functions as a benchmark for specification depth rather than volume supply.3. Gazelle (Netherlands)Gazelle has built its identity on upright, step-through city bicycles and a dealer-based distribution model concentrated in the Benelux countries and Germany. Its electric range generally combines a mid-drive electric bike option and hub-drive systems, with integrated lighting, carriers and frame-mounted batteries treated as standard design features for commuting rather than optional accessories. For long-range buyers, the relevant characteristic is commuter-first geometry and weather-ready equipment instead of performance tuning. The brand's strength is fit and daily usability; its catalogue is oriented to urban and trekking use rather than high-torque off-road applications.4. Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Giant operates both as a branded bicycle manufacturer and as a contract manufacturer for other labels, a dual model that gives it visibility across frame engineering and volume assembly. Its electric range covers city, trekking and sport formats, and its manufacturing base supports aluminum frame production at scale, a relevant capability given that aluminum frames account for approximately 73% of global e-bike production. For city mobility, the company's contribution is integration: motor, battery and frame engineered as a system rather than assembled from mixed components. Its brand positioning is broad rather than specialised, which makes it a reference point for mainstream specification levels.5. Trek Bicycle Corporation (United States)Trek is a US-owned bicycle manufacturer with a vertically integrated structure that includes in-house component and accessory development and a substantial owned retail footprint. Its electric line spans commuter, fitness and trail categories. Integration matters for long-range use because battery mounting, motor control and display software can be tuned together rather than combined after the fact. In city applications, the company's relevance lies in dealer service coverage and consistent component standards across markets. It competes on brand and distribution depth and is not positioned as a low-volume custom builder.6. MERIDA Industry Co., Ltd.MERIDA combines a branded bicycle business with contract manufacturing for third-party brands, and frame production capability is central to that model. Its electric range addresses city, trekking and mountain use, generally with mid-drive and hub-drive options depending on model tier. For buyers assessing long-range city bikes, the company's significance is manufacturing discipline: frame alignment, paint consistency and assembly control at volume. Its own-brand positioning sits in the mid-to-upper tier, while contract work exposes it to specification requirements from several markets, including EU compliance frameworks. That dual role makes it a useful reference for distributors comparing build quality against price tier.7. Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. (United States)Specialized designs and markets bicycles under its own brand and has invested in proprietary motor and battery systems for its electric lines. That in-house approach allows tighter control over assist tuning and battery integration, a relevant factor where a rider's route includes sustained climbs or extended distances. Its range covers urban, fitness and performance segments. For city buyers, the practical question is service and parts availability through authorised dealers rather than specification alone. The brand is positioned toward performance and premium retail; it does not compete as a volume OEM supplier for third-party labels.8. Kalkhoff Werke GmbH (Germany)Kalkhoff focuses on commuter and trekking electric bikes, generally built around mid-drive motors with frame-integrated batteries and full commuting equipment. The design intent is daily usability rather than sport performance: stable geometry, mudguards, carriers and lighting supplied as standard. For long-range commuting, crank-mounted drive supports natural cadence and efficient climbing, while integrated batteries keep weight centred. The company's positioning is strongly tied to Germany and neighbouring European markets, where dealer service and statutory compliance are established expectations. Its catalogue is narrower than that of multi-category manufacturers but deeper within the commuter segment.9. Accell Group (Netherlands)Accell Group operates as a multi-brand bicycle company with labels positioned across commuter, trekking and sport segments in Europe. For electric bike buyers, the group structure matters because component platforms, motor partnerships and battery systems can be shared across brands while each label retains its own geometry and market focus. Its relevance to long-range city mobility is portfolio breadth rather than a single model line. Buyers dealing with the group generally evaluate the specific brand inside it, since specification and pricing differ by label. The group functions as a European distribution reference point rather than a single-product manufacturer.10. TENWAYSTENWAYS is a newer entrant positioning its electric range around urban commuting, generally with belt-drive and mid-drive configurations and a direct-to-consumer sales model. Its relevance in a long-range assessment is drivetrain maintenance: belt drive removes chain lubrication and lengthens service intervals for daily riders. The model range is narrower than those of established manufacturers, and distribution relies on direct sales channels rather than a traditional dealer network, which affects how quickly a buyer can obtain parts in a given market. For sourcing comparisons, TENWAYS represents the newer, design-led segment rather than volume manufacturing capacity.Company StatementWuxi Purino states its operating principle as 'Quality First, Customer Oriented, Win-win Cooperation'. The company describes its production model as OEM and ODM supply supported by long-term partner factories with mature production lines and testing equipment, with customization covering logo printing, packaging, colour matching and specification adjustment. Its stated quality process is 100% component inspection followed by whole-bike test riding before shipment.Market ImpactThe Eurostat figure of a 27% decline in EU electric bicycle imports to 867,000 units in 2023 indicates consolidation among suppliers rather than a contraction in rider demand, since German sales continued to represent 53% of the total bicycle market in 2024. In that environment, documented EN15194 compliance becomes a filtering mechanism: suppliers without a verifiable certificate face longer onboarding with EU distributors.Drive architecture remains a split market. Hub motors held a 66% share in 2024, which means mid-drive remains the smaller but specification-driving segment, particularly where torque and climbing performance matter. For importers, the practical variables are disclosed battery capacity, stated range, lead time and minimum order quantity. A disclosed MOQ of 50 pcs and a 45–60 day lead time, as published by Wuxi Purino, sit at the lower-volume end of industrial supply and allow smaller distributors to test a model line before committing to container-scale orders.Closing OutlookThrough 2026, competition among electric city bike manufacturers is likely to be decided less by frame styling than by disclosed, verifiable specifications: battery capacity in ampere-hours, motor torque in newton-metres, stated range and a certificate number that a distributor can check. The ten companies listed here differ in scale and business model, from contract manufacturers serving multiple markets to brands built on dealer networks and configured production. Buyers evaluating long-range city bikes should treat published specifications and compliance documents as the baseline, and treat brand familiarity as a secondary signal.

Nancy Chen

Wuxi Purino International Trade Co.,Ltd

+8651088998686 ext.

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Top 10 Electric City Bike Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Long-Range Mobility News Provided By Htnxt October 28, 2026, 09:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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