EQS Group GmbH / Key word(s): Product Launch

EQS Group launches Q by EQS, its intelligence layer for compliance

28.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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From contextual answers to configurable agents, Q by EQS opens the way for compliance teams to delegate complex work while retaining oversight and control Munich – 28 October 2026 EQS Group today announced the launch of Q by EQS, an intelligence layer that brings AI directly into compliance workflows to help teams handle routine tasks, assess information, and work through complex questions. Built into the EQS Compliance Cockpit, Q combines compliance expertise with organizational context through embedded AI capabilities and a conversational assistant. Configurable agents will take this further, allowing compliance teams to describe the work they need done in natural language and have it carried out according to their own procedures and criteria. Compliance-ready AI: One intelligence layer, embedded across compliance workflows Q is built on EQS's principle of compliance-ready AI: designing AI around the realities of compliance work, including how evidence is weighed, decisions are documented, and uncertainty is handled. Its role is to support professional judgement, with compliance teams retaining control over final decisions and accountability for their actions. Q brings together compliance knowledge, company-specific context, and relevant platform data to support everyday compliance work. The intelligence layer draws on regulatory guidance, best practices, and practitioner expertise, alongside the organization's own policies, industry, and risk criteria. This will give compliance teams support grounded in both compliance requirements and the circumstances of their business. Across the EQS Compliance Cockpit, Q powers embedded capabilities that take on time-consuming preparation and administration, including classifying information, assessing severity against company-defined criteria, summarizing documents, and identifying involved parties. By organizing information and surfacing relevant details directly in the workflow, Q helps teams understand what needs attention and move more quickly into substantive work. Q Assistant: contextual support for analysis and decision-making Q Assistant puts a conversational AI assistant directly into the compliance platform. Users can ask questions, explore ideas, and request drafts. Drawing on relevant information already available on the platform, Q can connect questions to organizational context and the work in progress, helping users understand an issue, consider their options, and prepare a response. Users can build on that context through follow-up questions without repeatedly assembling documents or explaining the background. Q in whistleblowing and investigations Integrity Line, EQS's whistleblowing and case management solution, demonstrates how Q supports compliance work in practice. For incoming reports, Q can generate descriptions, classify concerns, assess severity against company-defined criteria, summarize attachments, and identify named parties against available HR records. Investigators can see the key facts and relevant material at a glance, helping them prioritize their attention and begin their assessment. Applying the same company-defined criteria to incoming reports also supports more consistent assessments across investigators and teams. Q Assistant builds on this context to help prepare responses to reporters, suggest evidence to gather, and develop interview questions. Further capabilities being introduced to Q Assistant include turning interview notes into structured documentation and preparing case briefs that capture progress and outstanding questions, making handovers easier. Q highlights potentially related reports across teams and locations, helping investigators spot connections. Users can query program data in natural language and generate charts for leadership reporting. Capabilities will be extended to support root-cause analysis and potential retaliation risks. Configurable agents for company-specific workflows Building on Q's embedded features and conversational assistance, configurable Q Agents will allow teams to delegate multi-step work rather than handle each task individually. Compliance practitioners will describe the work in natural language and specify the procedures and criteria to follow. Agents will then carry out the connected tasks, reducing the need for manual coordination. “AI gives us the opportunity to redesign how compliance operates,” said Achim Weick, founder and CEO of EQS Group.“With Q, we are giving compliance teams greater capacity to anticipate risk and guide the business. This opportunity goes beyond efficiency: it is compliance that acts before it is required.” More time for expertise, greater consistency and clearer visibility Q gives compliance professionals more capacity for complex questions, engagement with the business, and meaningful remediation. Bringing company policies and assessment criteria into the workflow supports more consistent work across teams. Its broader ambition is to connect information across entire compliance programs, helping teams recognize patterns that may be difficult to see within individual processes. “For years, teams have been asked to cover more ground with the same people”, said Achim Weick.“Now, technology can carry more of that volume, giving compliance experts the space for the work that needs their judgment: the difficult assessment, the conversation with a colleague, and the decision about what action to take.” Human accountability and governance built in Q respects existing user permissions and allows teams to review and override AI recommendations. Organizations can control which capabilities are enabled and who can access them, while audit records capture recommendations and subsequent approvals or changes. EQS selects and evaluates models for specific compliance tasks, combining technical testing with practitioner review and findings from the EQS AI Benchmark. Customer data is never used to train AI models operating in EQS products. Learn more about Q by EQS at eqs/products/q-ai-compliance-software Press contact

Christina Jahn Tel.: +49 89 444430133 E-Mail: ... About EQS Group EQS Group is a global leader in agentic AI SaaS for compliance. More than 14,000 companies worldwide trust EQS Group to meet complex regulatory requirements, manage risks, and report transparently on business performance and their impact on society and the environment. EQS Group's compliance & ethics solutions help organizations build trust, enable secure whistleblowing and manage cases, and address compliance risks. In addition, EQS Group provides software to govern the responsible use of AI, protect personal data, and manage privacy risks. Investor relations teams benefit from solutions that simplify regulatory disclosures and strengthen capital market communication. EQS Group's sustainability solutions support efficient ESG management and reporting. Drawing on more than 25 years of domain expertise and longstanding customer relationships, EQS Group combines compliance-ready AI with intelligent workflows in a secure environment, to give practitioners more time to focus on complex assessments, meaningful remediation, and advising the business. Q by EQS, the agentic AI layer embedded in its compliance platform, enables AI-native intelligence with human oversight and accountability built in. EQS Group was founded in Munich in 2000. Today, the group employs around 600 professionals worldwide. 28.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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