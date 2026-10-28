Shots Fired In Delhi's Pitampura, Police Probe Role Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) In a shocking incident, multiple rounds of firing were reported in Pitampura area of North West Delhi, targeting the residence of bookie Sahil Jain alias 'Google', who was earlier allegedly threatened by notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, officials said on Wednesday.

An official statement said that bullets struck a wall and a parked car, but no one was injured in the incident.

The firing targeted the residence of bookie Sahil Jain alias 'Google', who has been accused of operating illegal call centre businesses, police said.

According to officials, Sahil Jain had allegedly received a threat call directly from Lawrence Bishnoi in 2021. An audio clip purportedly featuring Lawrence Bishnoi threatening Sahil had also gone viral at that time.

Given that background, police have launched an investigation into the shooting.

A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced showing two shooters opening fire indiscriminately. The footage shows two assailants arriving on a motorcycle, after which one of them fires multiple rounds at the house.

The shooters then allegedly fired at a car parked nearby before fleeing the scene.

According to investigators, a total of six rounds were fired.

Police are investigating whether the attack was carried out by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang or by another criminal gang.

Sources suspect the firing may have been linked to an extortion demand.

According to police, Sahil had shifted to Dubai in 2019 and returned to India only recently, in July this year.

A similar firing incident was reported in January this year from Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, where unidentified men opened fire at a gym, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. when two bike-borne assailants allegedly fired two rounds in the air outside the gym, 'RK Fitness', located on the Outer Ring Road in Paschim Vihar, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police added.

Officials had then said that a case was registered in connection with the firing.

Meanwhile, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack through a post on social media, which is being verified by the Delhi Police.