Ministry Of Petroleum To Establish National Hydrocarbon Technology Hub

Establishing the National Hydrocarbon Technology Hub

The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is setting up a National Hydrocarbon Technology Hub to strengthen research and development in the oil and gas sector and accelerate the commercialisation of research outcomes, Joint Secretary Alok Tripathi said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 29th Energy Technology Meet (ETM) 2026 in Goa, Tripathi said the initiative would establish a nationally anchored research and development ecosystem to realise the potential of technologies developed in the sector.

Focusing on Research and Collaboration

The event brought together more than 2,500 participants and around 250 speakers, with an exhibition showcasing technologies across the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry, as well as green molecules such as compressed biogas.

Tripathi said the theme of the meet,“From Research to Commercialization”, highlighted the need to strengthen the conversion of research outcomes into commercially viable technologies. He also said the ministry had signed memorandums of understanding with academic institutions, including IITs and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), to enhance research support.

Under the initiative, the ministry will sponsor up to 100 PhD scholars working in the oil and gas sector, enabling them to devote more time to research and development. Tripathi said the support could help build a stronger academic research ecosystem focused on industry-related challenges over the next five years.

Global Partnerships and Sustainable Refining

The meet also provided a platform for global technology providers to understand India's policy reforms and investment opportunities in the oil and gas sector, he said.

On improving refining efficiency, Tripathi said the focus was increasingly shifting towards sustainability alongside operational performance. Indian oil companies are working with global technology providers to introduce energy-efficient technologies that consume less energy, while also taking steps to develop such technologies in-house.

Moving Beyond Traditional Buyer-Seller Relationships

“We no longer wish to have a traditional association where the foreign companies are selling the technology and we are buying the technology. We don't want to have buyer seller kind of relationship,” he said.

Tripathi said India wanted to build longer-term partnerships with global technology providers and experts to support domestic technology development. Developing technologies within the country could also reduce costs, with benefits ultimately passed on to consumers, he added.

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