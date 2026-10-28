Himachal Pradesh Braces For Rain And Light Snowfall Until October 31

Weather Forecast for Himachal Pradesh

The North Indian hill state Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness rainfall and light snowfall in higher reaches from October 29, with the wet spell expected to continue intermittently until October 31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. Speaking with ANI in Shimla, head of the Indian Meterological Department for Himachal Pradesh, Shobhit Katiyar said the weather activity would primarily affect Sirmaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Kinnaur districts, along with the Spiti region, while higher elevations of Kullu and Kinnaur could receive light snowfall.

"The rainfall and snowfall activity in Himachal Pradesh is expected to begin from October 29 and may continue intermittently until the morning or afternoon of October 31," Katiyar said. He said light to moderate rainfall was likely at isolated places in Sirmaur, Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur districts on October 29 and 30. Higher reaches of Kinnaur, Kullu and Spiti could experience light snowfall during the period.

Temperature and Rainfall Statistics

Katiyar said Himachal Pradesh recorded around 15 per cent excess rainfall since the withdrawal of the monsoon on October 1. "Normally, the state receives around 24.6 mm of rainfall during this period, whereas we have recorded approximately 28 mm so far," he said.

On temperatures, Katiyar said maximum temperatures in the lower plains were currently ranging between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius, while mid-hill areas were recording temperatures between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius, around one to two degrees above normal. He said temperatures are unlikely to witness any significant change over the next 24 hours. However, rainfall activity on October 29 and 30 could bring a considerable decline in daytime temperatures, resulting in a temporary increase in cold conditions across the state. Night temperatures were largely near normal, with the lower plains recording minimum temperatures between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius and mid-hill areas between 9 and 12 degrees Celsius, he added.

Weather System and Advisories

Explaining the weather system responsible for the rainfall, Katiyar said the activity was not associated with a Western Disturbance but was likely to be influenced by the remnants of a cyclonic storm that had crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast. He said the storm had made landfall with wind speeds of around 125 to 135 kilometres per hour and was subsequently moving north-northwestwards while weakening rapidly.

"The remnant system is likely to move through Chhattisgarh and eastern Madhya Pradesh, and its impact will be felt in Himachal Pradesh on October 29, 30 and possibly during the daytime on October 31," Katiyar said.

Regarding warnings, he said no heavy rainfall or heavy snowfall warning had been issued for the state. However, thunderstorm activity was likely in lower and adjoining areas, particularly Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu and Mandi districts, prompting the department to issue an alert for two days.

Katiyar said weather conditions were expected to improve across Himachal Pradesh from November 1, with clear skies and sunshine likely to return. He added that temperatures would begin rising again across the state after the weather system moved away.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)