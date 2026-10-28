Congress Defends INDIA Bloc Mock Impeachment Drive Against CEC

Congress Defends Symbolic Protests

Defending the INDIA bloc's proposed public impeachment program against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday said that symbolic protests carry immense weight in a democracy, particularly when the opposition is denied space to raise issues inside Parliament. Speaking to ANI here, Dikshit emphasised that when political parties are not in power, they must explore alternative avenues to connect with citizens and articulate their concerns. "In politics, symbolic protest and symbolic gestures hold great significance. Naturally, when you do not hold power or control the government, and when issues are prevented from being discussed in Parliament, political figures must seek alternative ways to engage with the public and present their views," Dikshit said.

The Congress leader further drew parallels with long-standing democratic conventions, pointing out that mock parliaments are an established and constructive way to generate dialogue and public awareness. "Organising a 'mock parliament' is a practice that has long existed in India. It is employed by students, the youth, and many others, and is considered a constructive process that often yields a significant impact," he added.

Opposition Targets Government Over Electoral Integrity

The remarks come amid the opposition INDIA bloc's planned public impeachment drive against the Chief Election Commissioner, aimed at taking their grievances over electoral conduct and parliamentary debate restrictions directly to the public through symbolic mock parliamentary proceedings. Earlier, Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are "scared of the truth" after the opposition INDIA bloc was denied venues in the national capital to hold a mock "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Allegations of Electoral Roll Manipulation

Speaking to reporters in Saharanpur, Masood strongly supported Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's decision to hold the demonstration at his official residence at 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi on October 30. "The Modi-Shah government is terrified of the Opposition exposing the truth behind 'Vote Chori' to the country. Why were public venues like Hotel Ashok and Ramlila Maidan denied to the INDIA bloc? The Delhi Police is being used as a political tool. If the Election Commission is truly transparent and constitutional, why are the Prime Minister and Home Minister shielding the Chief Election Commissioner?" Masood asked.

Masood echoed the accusations levelled by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being misused to disempower marginalised voters. "Rahul Gandhi ji exposed at the Trilokpuri Jan Sunwai how over 400 voters were illegally struck off from just four booths. Across Uttar Pradesh, as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has pointed out, voters from minority communities, Yadavs, and traditional Opposition supporters are being systematically targeted and removed from the rolls. This is not revision; this is electoral manipulation," the Saharanpur MP alleged. He asserted that the INDIA bloc would not relent until accountability is fixed, reiterating Rahul Gandhi's demand for the immediate resignation or removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)

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