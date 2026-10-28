Madras HC Mandates Undertaking For Non-Hindus Entering Agamic Temples

Madras High Court Ruling on Temple Access

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 28 (ANI): In Thangam Venkatesh vs State of Tamil Nadu, Justices GR Swaminathan and P Murugan of the Madras High Court have ruled that non-Hindus sporting religious markers and who do not subscribe to reverence for the deity concerned cannot be permitted to step into any part of an Agamic temple premises, not just beyond the flag pole. If such entry is permitted without signing an undertaking, it would defile the sanctity of the temple.

Observations on Recent Incidents

The Court observed that there are egregious breaches in recent times, noting MLA Badrudeen Mustafa entering the Meenakshi temple after his election, claiming the right to inspect amenities and going up temple towers during Kumbabishekam, while proclaiming that Sanatana Dharma ought to be eradicated. Taking judicial notice, the Bench said an Hon'ble Minister who is Christian by faith entered Thiruchendur temple without undertaking.

Judicial Stance on Inclusivity and Protocol

The court cited an instance of Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay worshipping Goddess Meenakshi after signing an undertaking, saying he was not asked to convert, only to affirm reverence for the deity, calling it an inclusive approach.

Criticism of Political Optics

The bench also flagged "Chamchagiri" in political culture and optics, noting a video of persons wearing skull caps pushing through in the Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple despite devotees' protest, while staff stood as mute spectators, and instances of political leaders of non-Hindu faith visiting temples displaying religious marks for vote value. The High Court held usages and customs of temple cannot kneel down before such display of chamchagiri and optics. (ANI)

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