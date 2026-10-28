BJP-JDS Alliance Wins All Four Seats In Karnataka Legislative Council

NDA Dominates Karnataka Legislative Council Elections

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], October 28 (ANI): BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra on Wednesday thanked voters following the NDA's victory in all four constituencies in the Legislative Council elections held on October 23, describing the results as a setback for the ruling Congress government in the state. Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Vijayendra said the BJP candidate in the South-East Graduates' Constituency had won by a margin of 23,000 votes.“Legislative Council election was held on October 23. In all 4 constituencies, NDA candidates have won. In South-East Graduates constituency, our candidate won by a margin of 23,000 votes. In every constituency, our candidates have achieved victory,” Vijayendra said.

He also pointed to the defeat of a Congress candidate who, according to him, had projected himself as undefeated.“The Congress candidate was boasting as an undefeated champion. Such a person has been defeated by a margin of more than 900 votes. I thank the enlightened voters of the state. I thank all BJP-JD(S) leaders and workers,” he said.

Criticism of Congress Administration

Commenting on the election results, Vijayendra accused the Congress government on failing to address farmers' concerns, provide drought relief and generate employment. He also referred to the MUDA and Valmiki cases and ministerial resignations as examples of what he described as failures of the state administration.“This result has led to various kinds of analysis. The Congress government is ruling the state. This is a government living in the illusion of guarantees. Congress is floating in the intoxication of power. They have not done a single work, playing with the farmers of the state. They could not give drought relief, could not give employment. MUDA scam, Valmiki scam, ministers resigning - this is Congress administration. We did Bellary Chalo, we exposed the true colours of Congress. As a result of our fight, people have now started thinking of bringing an NDA government this time,” Vijayendra said.

He further claimed that the election results reflected the mood of voters across 120 to 130 constituencies and alleged that people wanted to remove the Congress government.“This election result is a verdict given by voters of 120 to 130 constituencies. CM and DCM are playing a deceitful drama. People have already decided to uproot the Congress government completely. The financial condition of the state has deteriorated. This is a message that you should first leave power. Voters are ready to bless BJP. People have also given a message to BJP - keep aside your small confusions and go unitedly,” he said. (ANI)

Election Results Breakdown

The NDA alliance, made up of the BJP and JD(S) won all four seats (4-0) in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections. The NDA ran three BJP candidates and one JD(S) candidate. In Bengaluru Teachers, JD(S) candidate AP Ranganath defeated five-time Congress MLC Puttanna North-East Teachers, BJP candidate Shashil G. Namoshi won for the fifth time, defeating Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur by 3,297 votes (15,596 votes to 12,299). Counting finished in Kalaburagi, where about 30,253 people voted. Of those votes, 28,380 were valid and 1,873 were rejected. In the graduates' seats, BJP candidates S.V. Sankanur and K.M. Suresh also won, completing the NDA's total sweep of all four seats. In the West Graduates' seat, Sankanur won for the third straight time, defeating Mohan Limbikai of the Congress. (ANI)

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