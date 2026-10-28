Dubai Welcomes Diwali with a Citywide Line-Up of Music, Culture and Festive Experiences
(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 October 2026: The countdown to Diwali is on, and there’s plenty of experiences and events happening across Dubai as the city gets into the festive spirit. Much-loved Indian singers are heading to the stage, comedians are bringing the laughs, and immersive attractions and cultural celebrations are adding to the excitement.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Festival of Lights in Dubai takes place from 2 to 12 November 2026, with Diwali celebration falling on 8 November. Whether it’s a night of Bollywood favourites, a lively Diwali Mela, or an outing with the family, there are many ways to join in the celebrations.
Khushiyon Se Bhari Diwali at BurJuman
BurJuman is bringing the spirit of Diwali to life with Khushiyon Se Bhari Diwali, a month-long celebration of happiness, colour, culture and togetherness running until 12 November. The programme features a vibrant line-up of entertainment, music, dance, creative workshops and family-friendly activities.
Festive workshops take place Monday to Thursday, from 5 PM to 9 PM at Level 1, Lobby B, inviting families and children to enjoy hands-on, Diwali-themed activities. Visitors can also unwind during Musical Baithaks every Friday, from 6 PM to 9 PM, featuring soulful live performances by Team Malhar and traditional musical experiences.
The celebrations continue with the Diwali Talent Show every Saturday from 6 PM to 9 PM at Level 1, Lobby B, giving performers aged 6 and above an opportunity to showcase their skills in music, dance, and more. The judging panel includes Fahmil Khan, an award-winning musician, vocalist and guitarist known for original compositions such as Kehta Hai Dil and Oye Rabba, released on Zee Music, as well as Punjabi tracks including Beparwaiyan and Maahi Mera; renowned dancer and founder of NKD, Nidhi Kumar; and Akansha Goenka, co-founder of The Junction Theatre and founder of The Junction Academy.
●Event Date: Now until 12 November 2026
●Timing:
○Festive Workshops: Monday–Thursday, 5 PM to 9 PM
○Musical Baithaks: Fridays, 6 PM to 9 PM
○Diwali Talent Show: Saturdays, 6 PM to 9 PM
●Location: Level 1, Lobby B, BurJuman
●Price: Free
For more information, visit
Kunal Kamra Live in Dubai
Kunal Kamra returns to Dubai with his brand-new solo show, Standing Up, on 31 October at Emirates Theatre, Jumeirah. Known for his offbeat comedic style and fearless take on everyday absurdities, the comedian promises an evening of sharp observations and plenty of laughs. The show is primarily in Hindi, with parts in English, and is suitable for audiences aged 14 and above.
●Event Date: 31 October 2026
●Timing: 6 PM to 9 PM
●Location: Emirates Theatre, Jumeirah
●Price: From AED 295 per person
For tickets and more information, visit
Navam: The Nine Within in Dubai
A carefully curated, intimate two-hour performance, Navam: The Nine Within explores the Navarasas, the nine rasas of Indian aesthetic tradition through which art has long described the many shades of being human.
Rooted in research and conceived through a new narrative lens by Katha Sutra, the show asks what these ancient ideas have to do with the lives people live today. It travels between the classical and the contemporary, the profound and the playful, through storytelling, original poetry, live music and Kathak. The rasas are presented not as definitions to be explained but as nine experiences to enter, leaving audiences to consider which of the nine lives most strongly within them.
●Event Date: 31 October 2026
●Timing: 11 AM to 1 PM
●Location: Live at Play, Warehouse B17, ABA Avenue
●Price: From AED 150 per person
For more information, visit
Deepavali Utsav 2026
Deepavali Utsav 2026 brings the community together for a vibrant celebration of Diwali, featuring rangoli competitions, traditional cultural dances, festive games and cultural competitions. The festivities will also include a live musical performance by Anup Shankar, promising an evening filled with entertainment, cultural traditions and festive cheer.
●Event Date: 1 November 2026
●Timing: 4 PM onwards
●Location: Amity School Ground, Al Qusais
●Price: From AED 25 per person
For tickets and more information, visit
House of Hype
House of Hype invites visitors to celebrate Diwali with an immersive indoor experience at Dubai Mall, featuring 25 interactive worlds packed with surprises. Families and friends can explore hidden rooms, capture memorable photos, enjoy live performances, take on playful challenges and discover unexpected food stops. The festive experience also features the Performance Show, adding to the excitement of the Festival of Lights.
●Duration: 2 to 12 November 2026
●Timing: 11 AM to 10 PM from Monday to Sunday (last entry at 8:30 PM)
●Location: Level 1, Fountain Views, Dubai Mall
●Price: From AED 149 for General Admission and AED 449 for Family Pass (Group of 4 people)
For tickets and more information, visit
AYA Universe Diwali
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Festival of Lights in Dubai takes place from 2 to 12 November 2026, with Diwali celebration falling on 8 November. Whether it’s a night of Bollywood favourites, a lively Diwali Mela, or an outing with the family, there are many ways to join in the celebrations.
Khushiyon Se Bhari Diwali at BurJuman
BurJuman is bringing the spirit of Diwali to life with Khushiyon Se Bhari Diwali, a month-long celebration of happiness, colour, culture and togetherness running until 12 November. The programme features a vibrant line-up of entertainment, music, dance, creative workshops and family-friendly activities.
Festive workshops take place Monday to Thursday, from 5 PM to 9 PM at Level 1, Lobby B, inviting families and children to enjoy hands-on, Diwali-themed activities. Visitors can also unwind during Musical Baithaks every Friday, from 6 PM to 9 PM, featuring soulful live performances by Team Malhar and traditional musical experiences.
The celebrations continue with the Diwali Talent Show every Saturday from 6 PM to 9 PM at Level 1, Lobby B, giving performers aged 6 and above an opportunity to showcase their skills in music, dance, and more. The judging panel includes Fahmil Khan, an award-winning musician, vocalist and guitarist known for original compositions such as Kehta Hai Dil and Oye Rabba, released on Zee Music, as well as Punjabi tracks including Beparwaiyan and Maahi Mera; renowned dancer and founder of NKD, Nidhi Kumar; and Akansha Goenka, co-founder of The Junction Theatre and founder of The Junction Academy.
●Event Date: Now until 12 November 2026
●Timing:
○Festive Workshops: Monday–Thursday, 5 PM to 9 PM
○Musical Baithaks: Fridays, 6 PM to 9 PM
○Diwali Talent Show: Saturdays, 6 PM to 9 PM
●Location: Level 1, Lobby B, BurJuman
●Price: Free
For more information, visit
Kunal Kamra Live in Dubai
Kunal Kamra returns to Dubai with his brand-new solo show, Standing Up, on 31 October at Emirates Theatre, Jumeirah. Known for his offbeat comedic style and fearless take on everyday absurdities, the comedian promises an evening of sharp observations and plenty of laughs. The show is primarily in Hindi, with parts in English, and is suitable for audiences aged 14 and above.
●Event Date: 31 October 2026
●Timing: 6 PM to 9 PM
●Location: Emirates Theatre, Jumeirah
●Price: From AED 295 per person
For tickets and more information, visit
Navam: The Nine Within in Dubai
A carefully curated, intimate two-hour performance, Navam: The Nine Within explores the Navarasas, the nine rasas of Indian aesthetic tradition through which art has long described the many shades of being human.
Rooted in research and conceived through a new narrative lens by Katha Sutra, the show asks what these ancient ideas have to do with the lives people live today. It travels between the classical and the contemporary, the profound and the playful, through storytelling, original poetry, live music and Kathak. The rasas are presented not as definitions to be explained but as nine experiences to enter, leaving audiences to consider which of the nine lives most strongly within them.
●Event Date: 31 October 2026
●Timing: 11 AM to 1 PM
●Location: Live at Play, Warehouse B17, ABA Avenue
●Price: From AED 150 per person
For more information, visit
Deepavali Utsav 2026
Deepavali Utsav 2026 brings the community together for a vibrant celebration of Diwali, featuring rangoli competitions, traditional cultural dances, festive games and cultural competitions. The festivities will also include a live musical performance by Anup Shankar, promising an evening filled with entertainment, cultural traditions and festive cheer.
●Event Date: 1 November 2026
●Timing: 4 PM onwards
●Location: Amity School Ground, Al Qusais
●Price: From AED 25 per person
For tickets and more information, visit
House of Hype
House of Hype invites visitors to celebrate Diwali with an immersive indoor experience at Dubai Mall, featuring 25 interactive worlds packed with surprises. Families and friends can explore hidden rooms, capture memorable photos, enjoy live performances, take on playful challenges and discover unexpected food stops. The festive experience also features the Performance Show, adding to the excitement of the Festival of Lights.
●Duration: 2 to 12 November 2026
●Timing: 11 AM to 10 PM from Monday to Sunday (last entry at 8:30 PM)
●Location: Level 1, Fountain Views, Dubai Mall
●Price: From AED 149 for General Admission and AED 449 for Family Pass (Group of 4 people)
For tickets and more information, visit
AYA Universe Diwali
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