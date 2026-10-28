Tajikistan Highlights Media’s Role in Promoting Sustainable Tourism and Strengthening Global Cultural Exchange
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan — Saidzoda Nosir Ozod, Chairman of the Committee on Television and Radio under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, has underscored the strategic role of the media in promoting the country’s tourism and cultural assets, strengthening its international profile and expanding cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, Gulf countries and the wider Arab world.
In an interview with Iris Media, Ozod said Tajikistan’s media sector is increasingly focused on using television, radio and digital platforms to showcase the country’s cultural heritage, natural landscapes and tourism destinations to international audiences.
He explained that the Committee oversees more than 15 state television channels and four radio stations covering a broad range of areas, including news, sports, tourism, children’s programming and cultural content.
The platforms also provide coverage of government and cultural events and highlight Tajikistan’s national heritage, including traditional music, folk arts and other elements of the country’s cultural identity.
Ozod said Tajikistan attaches particular importance to communicating with international audiences through multilingual media content in English, Arabic and Russian.
He noted that the First Channel of Tajikistan Television broadcasts news and cultural programmes in Arabic, helping introduce the country, its heritage and tourism potential to audiences across the Arab world.
He added that Tajikistan is seeking to further strengthen media relations with the UAE and Gulf countries and expand cooperation with television and radio institutions across the region.
Such cooperation, he said, could include the exchange of media expertise and content, joint professional initiatives and greater use of modern technologies to promote cultural and tourism destinations.
Media and Sustainable Tourism
Ozod described the media as an important component of Tajikistan’s tourism development strategy, particularly in promoting the country’s natural, cultural and heritage attractions.
He said professional media coverage can help introduce international audiences to Tajikistan’s mountains, landscapes, cultural traditions and heritage sites, contributing to greater awareness of the country as a tourism destination and supporting efforts to attract more international visitors.
“Media serves as a bridge between cultures and an effective tool for supporting sustainable tourism,” Ozod said, stressing the importance of producing professional content that reflects the country’s identity while responding to the changing expectations of global audiences.
He also highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to transform media production, particularly in processing and reproducing audio-visual materials and cultural programmes.
The Committee, he said, is closely following technological developments and working to gradually integrate new tools into its daily operations, while maintaining professional standards and strengthening the skills of media personnel.
Investing in Media Professionals
On capacity building, Ozod said the Committee operates a specialised academy dedicated to training journalists and professionals working in television and radio.
The academy conducts professional training programmes and short- and medium-term workshops ranging from two weeks to two months, with the objective of developing technical and editorial skills and enhancing the capabilities of Tajikistan’s media workforce.
He also noted the growing role of the private sector, which includes 16 independent television channels and more than 27 private radio stations, alongside specialised studios producing films and digital content.
Ozod stressed the importance of cooperation between public and private media institutions in developing the national media sector and creating new opportunities for professional and technological advancement.
Expanding International Partnerships
The Chairman said Tajikistan’s television and radio sector is also working within a broad network of international partnerships and cooperation agreements.
These include cooperation with China and neighbouring countries, as well as an agreement with Saudi Arabia covering areas of mutual media interest. The partnerships also provide opportunities for exchanging expertise and organising training programmes and workshops for media professionals, including cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic.
Ozod said the expansion of international media partnerships would contribute to greater exchange of experience and help Tajikistan strengthen its engagement with regional and global audiences.
Tajik-UAE Cooperation
Highlighting relations between Tajikistan and the UAE, Ozod described the two countries’ ties as offering promising opportunities for deeper cooperation in the media, cultural and tourism sectors.
He said stronger partnerships between media institutions in Tajikistan and the UAE could facilitate the exchange of professional expertise and content, promote the cultural and tourism assets of both countries and strengthen people-to-people connections.
He emphasised that closer media cooperation would also provide an effective platform for introducing the two countries’ cultural heritage and tourism opportunities to wider regional and international audiences.
Looking ahead, Ozod said the Committee’s priorities include expanding its international network of media partnerships, strengthening professional capabilities and keeping pace with rapid digital and technological transformation.
These efforts, he said, are aimed at enhancing the media’s contribution to promoting Tajikistan’s cultural identity and tourism potential while opening broader channels of communication with Arab and international audiences.
In an interview with Iris Media, Ozod said Tajikistan’s media sector is increasingly focused on using television, radio and digital platforms to showcase the country’s cultural heritage, natural landscapes and tourism destinations to international audiences.
He explained that the Committee oversees more than 15 state television channels and four radio stations covering a broad range of areas, including news, sports, tourism, children’s programming and cultural content.
The platforms also provide coverage of government and cultural events and highlight Tajikistan’s national heritage, including traditional music, folk arts and other elements of the country’s cultural identity.
Ozod said Tajikistan attaches particular importance to communicating with international audiences through multilingual media content in English, Arabic and Russian.
He noted that the First Channel of Tajikistan Television broadcasts news and cultural programmes in Arabic, helping introduce the country, its heritage and tourism potential to audiences across the Arab world.
He added that Tajikistan is seeking to further strengthen media relations with the UAE and Gulf countries and expand cooperation with television and radio institutions across the region.
Such cooperation, he said, could include the exchange of media expertise and content, joint professional initiatives and greater use of modern technologies to promote cultural and tourism destinations.
Media and Sustainable Tourism
Ozod described the media as an important component of Tajikistan’s tourism development strategy, particularly in promoting the country’s natural, cultural and heritage attractions.
He said professional media coverage can help introduce international audiences to Tajikistan’s mountains, landscapes, cultural traditions and heritage sites, contributing to greater awareness of the country as a tourism destination and supporting efforts to attract more international visitors.
“Media serves as a bridge between cultures and an effective tool for supporting sustainable tourism,” Ozod said, stressing the importance of producing professional content that reflects the country’s identity while responding to the changing expectations of global audiences.
He also highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to transform media production, particularly in processing and reproducing audio-visual materials and cultural programmes.
The Committee, he said, is closely following technological developments and working to gradually integrate new tools into its daily operations, while maintaining professional standards and strengthening the skills of media personnel.
Investing in Media Professionals
On capacity building, Ozod said the Committee operates a specialised academy dedicated to training journalists and professionals working in television and radio.
The academy conducts professional training programmes and short- and medium-term workshops ranging from two weeks to two months, with the objective of developing technical and editorial skills and enhancing the capabilities of Tajikistan’s media workforce.
He also noted the growing role of the private sector, which includes 16 independent television channels and more than 27 private radio stations, alongside specialised studios producing films and digital content.
Ozod stressed the importance of cooperation between public and private media institutions in developing the national media sector and creating new opportunities for professional and technological advancement.
Expanding International Partnerships
The Chairman said Tajikistan’s television and radio sector is also working within a broad network of international partnerships and cooperation agreements.
These include cooperation with China and neighbouring countries, as well as an agreement with Saudi Arabia covering areas of mutual media interest. The partnerships also provide opportunities for exchanging expertise and organising training programmes and workshops for media professionals, including cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic.
Ozod said the expansion of international media partnerships would contribute to greater exchange of experience and help Tajikistan strengthen its engagement with regional and global audiences.
Tajik-UAE Cooperation
Highlighting relations between Tajikistan and the UAE, Ozod described the two countries’ ties as offering promising opportunities for deeper cooperation in the media, cultural and tourism sectors.
He said stronger partnerships between media institutions in Tajikistan and the UAE could facilitate the exchange of professional expertise and content, promote the cultural and tourism assets of both countries and strengthen people-to-people connections.
He emphasised that closer media cooperation would also provide an effective platform for introducing the two countries’ cultural heritage and tourism opportunities to wider regional and international audiences.
Looking ahead, Ozod said the Committee’s priorities include expanding its international network of media partnerships, strengthening professional capabilities and keeping pace with rapid digital and technological transformation.
These efforts, he said, are aimed at enhancing the media’s contribution to promoting Tajikistan’s cultural identity and tourism potential while opening broader channels of communication with Arab and international audiences.
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