Drone Attacks Disable Power Station in Sudan’s Managil
(MENAFN) Drone strikes targeted an electricity station and several other locations in Managil, in Sudan’s central Gezira state, on Wednesday, forcing the facility out of service and leaving the city without electricity, according to local reports.
The drones struck the main power station east of Managil, a fuel tanker inside an oil depot near the facility and a gas station, local sources said. No immediate information was available regarding casualties or the full extent of the damage.
The incident marked the third consecutive day of drone attacks targeting cities controlled by Sudan’s army, including areas where there is no direct fighting with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The recent strikes have affected locations across Khartoum and Gezira states in central Sudan, Sennar state in the southeast and Gedaref state in the east.
On Tuesday, Sudan’s Ministry of Energy and Oil reported electricity disruptions across extensive areas of several states, including Khartoum and River Nile. The ministry attributed the outages to a power station being taken out of service by a drone strike, which it blamed on the RSF.
A day earlier, Sudan Electricity Company accused the RSF of using drones to attack five electricity transformer stations in Sennar, Gedaref and Gezira states.
The United Nations voiced concern on Tuesday over the continued drone attacks and the resulting damage to essential civilian infrastructure, particularly electricity facilities.
Sudan has been engulfed in fighting between the national army and the RSF since April 2023. The conflict erupted over disagreements concerning the integration of the paramilitary force into the regular military.
The ongoing war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced nearly 13 million and intensified famine and humanitarian suffering across the country, according to estimates from the United Nations and international organizations.
The drones struck the main power station east of Managil, a fuel tanker inside an oil depot near the facility and a gas station, local sources said. No immediate information was available regarding casualties or the full extent of the damage.
The incident marked the third consecutive day of drone attacks targeting cities controlled by Sudan’s army, including areas where there is no direct fighting with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The recent strikes have affected locations across Khartoum and Gezira states in central Sudan, Sennar state in the southeast and Gedaref state in the east.
On Tuesday, Sudan’s Ministry of Energy and Oil reported electricity disruptions across extensive areas of several states, including Khartoum and River Nile. The ministry attributed the outages to a power station being taken out of service by a drone strike, which it blamed on the RSF.
A day earlier, Sudan Electricity Company accused the RSF of using drones to attack five electricity transformer stations in Sennar, Gedaref and Gezira states.
The United Nations voiced concern on Tuesday over the continued drone attacks and the resulting damage to essential civilian infrastructure, particularly electricity facilities.
Sudan has been engulfed in fighting between the national army and the RSF since April 2023. The conflict erupted over disagreements concerning the integration of the paramilitary force into the regular military.
The ongoing war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced nearly 13 million and intensified famine and humanitarian suffering across the country, according to estimates from the United Nations and international organizations.
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