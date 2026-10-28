UAE-based audit firms Evas Constantin and Mac & Ross merge under CPAC Global brand and network to accelerate regional and international growth
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Evas Constantin and Mac & Ross, two UAE-based audit and professional services firms, have announced their strategic merger to form CPAC IMEA, representing India, the Middle East and Africa.
Operating under the CPAC Global brand and international network, the merger marks a significant milestone in the firms’ shared journey towards building a stronger, more integrated professional services organisation, combining their expertise and resources to accelerate growth, expand their regional and international presence, and deliver greater value to clients across these markets.
The GCC countries introduced Value-Added Tax and Corporate Tax in recent years that require professional tax and compliance advisory services. The new tax laws, systems and processes create demand for trained tax professionals and tax advisory to support help more than 1.4 million businesses to file tax returns every year in the UAE.
Registered accounting firms in the UAE grew to 396, and chartered accountants reached 1,103 by late 2025 as reported by the UAE Ministry of Economy. The UAE's finance and accounting outsourcing market was valued at US$663.6 million in 2024, expanding rapidly due to the introduction of the 9 percent corporate tax, evolving VAT regulations, and rising compliance demands.
The GCC auditing services market value is estimated to reach US$7.09 billion in 2025, which is nearly half of the Middle East’s US$15.22 billion auditing market, according to Fortune Business Insights.
Supporting this evolving market environment, the merger seeks to create a more capable and competitive professional services organisation, equipped to support businesses of varying sizes and across multiple industries.
Established in Dubai in 2014, Evas Constantin has evolved from a boutique accounting and audit practice into a well-established professional services firm, with a strong presence across the UAE through its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, alongside an international footprint in India and Switzerland.
Mac & Ross, founded in Dubai, UAE, in 2010, has similarly built a strong reputation in the professional services sector, progressively expanding its operations and capabilities across the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Together, the two firms bring complementary strengths, extensive industry experience and established regional and international networks, providing a solid foundation for the growth and expansion of CPAC IMEA.
Vijay Mohan, Managing Partner of CPAC Global, said: "This is much more than a merger of two professional services firms. It is the coming together of people, experience, values and a shared vision for the future. By bringing Evas Constantin and Mac & Ross together under CPAC Global, we are building a stronger and more capable organisation that will create greater opportunities for our professionals and deliver enhanced value to our clients globally.
“Our collective strengths will help us to strengthen our presence in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, the rest of the GCC and in the African countries and Switzerland. In the next few months, we plan to open new offices in the Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, India and Kenya.”
CPAC Global is an international audit, tax, accounting, and business advisory firm that operates across Southeast Asia, East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Established in 2012, its global headquarters is based in Singapore. With a team of 250 professionals, it serves 2,500 clients across the world.
Dheeraj Ranasaria, Managing Partner of CPAC Global, said: "As the UAE and the wider GCC continue to advance their tax and regulatory frameworks, businesses increasingly require professional advisers who can provide integrated solutions across audit, taxation, technology, financial reporting, compliance and strategic advisory services.
"By combining our professional expertise, established client relationships and technological capabilities under CPAC Global, we will be better positioned to support our clients as they navigate these changes.”
The merger will help CPAC Global to align itself with the UAE Government’s vision for the best practices and help the accounting industry to play a bigger and better role.
The combined organisation intends to invest in talent development, digital transformation, technological capabilities and specialised advisory services to meet the changing expectations of businesses and regulators.
Ends
Operating under the CPAC Global brand and international network, the merger marks a significant milestone in the firms’ shared journey towards building a stronger, more integrated professional services organisation, combining their expertise and resources to accelerate growth, expand their regional and international presence, and deliver greater value to clients across these markets.
The GCC countries introduced Value-Added Tax and Corporate Tax in recent years that require professional tax and compliance advisory services. The new tax laws, systems and processes create demand for trained tax professionals and tax advisory to support help more than 1.4 million businesses to file tax returns every year in the UAE.
Registered accounting firms in the UAE grew to 396, and chartered accountants reached 1,103 by late 2025 as reported by the UAE Ministry of Economy. The UAE's finance and accounting outsourcing market was valued at US$663.6 million in 2024, expanding rapidly due to the introduction of the 9 percent corporate tax, evolving VAT regulations, and rising compliance demands.
The GCC auditing services market value is estimated to reach US$7.09 billion in 2025, which is nearly half of the Middle East’s US$15.22 billion auditing market, according to Fortune Business Insights.
Supporting this evolving market environment, the merger seeks to create a more capable and competitive professional services organisation, equipped to support businesses of varying sizes and across multiple industries.
Established in Dubai in 2014, Evas Constantin has evolved from a boutique accounting and audit practice into a well-established professional services firm, with a strong presence across the UAE through its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, alongside an international footprint in India and Switzerland.
Mac & Ross, founded in Dubai, UAE, in 2010, has similarly built a strong reputation in the professional services sector, progressively expanding its operations and capabilities across the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Together, the two firms bring complementary strengths, extensive industry experience and established regional and international networks, providing a solid foundation for the growth and expansion of CPAC IMEA.
Vijay Mohan, Managing Partner of CPAC Global, said: "This is much more than a merger of two professional services firms. It is the coming together of people, experience, values and a shared vision for the future. By bringing Evas Constantin and Mac & Ross together under CPAC Global, we are building a stronger and more capable organisation that will create greater opportunities for our professionals and deliver enhanced value to our clients globally.
“Our collective strengths will help us to strengthen our presence in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, the rest of the GCC and in the African countries and Switzerland. In the next few months, we plan to open new offices in the Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, India and Kenya.”
CPAC Global is an international audit, tax, accounting, and business advisory firm that operates across Southeast Asia, East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Established in 2012, its global headquarters is based in Singapore. With a team of 250 professionals, it serves 2,500 clients across the world.
Dheeraj Ranasaria, Managing Partner of CPAC Global, said: "As the UAE and the wider GCC continue to advance their tax and regulatory frameworks, businesses increasingly require professional advisers who can provide integrated solutions across audit, taxation, technology, financial reporting, compliance and strategic advisory services.
"By combining our professional expertise, established client relationships and technological capabilities under CPAC Global, we will be better positioned to support our clients as they navigate these changes.”
The merger will help CPAC Global to align itself with the UAE Government’s vision for the best practices and help the accounting industry to play a bigger and better role.
The combined organisation intends to invest in talent development, digital transformation, technological capabilities and specialised advisory services to meet the changing expectations of businesses and regulators.
Ends
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