Iraqi Prime Minister Visits Syria to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi departed Baghdad for an official visit to Syria on Wednesday, marking the first trip by an Iraqi premier to the country since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024.
Zaidi is leading a senior delegation during the visit, according to information released by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office.
Although officials have not disclosed further details about the agenda, local media reports indicated that discussions were expected to focus on border security and cooperation in countering terrorism.
The visit comes after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said Tuesday that the border with Iraq was "completely" secure. He also noted that Damascus and Baghdad were already coordinating on several issues affecting both countries.
The trip takes place as Iraq and Syria seek to strengthen their bilateral relationship following the establishment of a new administration in Syria under al-Sharaa in January 2025.
Both countries have shared interests in maintaining border stability, addressing security threats and improving coordination on issues affecting their common frontier. However, further details about the meetings and any agreements resulting from the visit had not been announced at the time of reporting.
Zaidi is leading a senior delegation during the visit, according to information released by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office.
Although officials have not disclosed further details about the agenda, local media reports indicated that discussions were expected to focus on border security and cooperation in countering terrorism.
The visit comes after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said Tuesday that the border with Iraq was "completely" secure. He also noted that Damascus and Baghdad were already coordinating on several issues affecting both countries.
The trip takes place as Iraq and Syria seek to strengthen their bilateral relationship following the establishment of a new administration in Syria under al-Sharaa in January 2025.
Both countries have shared interests in maintaining border stability, addressing security threats and improving coordination on issues affecting their common frontier. However, further details about the meetings and any agreements resulting from the visit had not been announced at the time of reporting.
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