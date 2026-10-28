Neterra Boosts Route Diversity to Europe and Asia with RETN
(MENAFN- neterra) RETN, the leading independent global network service provider, has expanded its presence in Sofia, Bulgaria, with a new PoP at Neterra’s Sofia Data Center (SDC), further strengthening its network footprint in Southeast Europe.
With the expansion, Neterra becomes a new RETN IP Transit customer, is now connected to RETN’s international backbone and gains access to RETN’s extensive network across Europe and Asia.
For RETN, the new PoP adds further capacity and connectivity options in Sofia, one of the Balkans’ key interconnection hubs, supporting carriers, service providers, content providers and enterprises with scalable IP Transit and diverse routes to major European and Eurasian markets.
For Neterra, the connection adds another international route to its upstream mix, expanding its options for carrying traffic to and from Europe and Asia. Neterra’s customers – carriers, ISPs, content providers and enterprises across Southeast Europe – benefit from greater route diversity and added resilience, with traffic able to reach major markets over multiple independent paths.
With the addition of SDC, RETN now operates eight on-net PoPs in Sofia, reinforcing the Bulgarian capital’s role within its regional network.
“Sofia is an important connectivity hub for Southeast Europe, and expanding our presence here enables us to better serve customers across the region,” says Betina Pavlova, Commercial Director at RETN. “We’re pleased to welcome Neterra as a new IP Transit customer and to connect them to RETN’s international backbone. This expansion strengthens our network in Southeast Europe and gives customers across the region and beyond more connectivity options.”
“Route diversity makes a network dependable,” says Dean Belev, Senior Product Manager, Connectivity and NetIX at Neterra. “With RETN, we gain another independent path to Europe and Asia, which means more resilient connectivity for our customers across the region.”
With the expansion, Neterra becomes a new RETN IP Transit customer, is now connected to RETN’s international backbone and gains access to RETN’s extensive network across Europe and Asia.
For RETN, the new PoP adds further capacity and connectivity options in Sofia, one of the Balkans’ key interconnection hubs, supporting carriers, service providers, content providers and enterprises with scalable IP Transit and diverse routes to major European and Eurasian markets.
For Neterra, the connection adds another international route to its upstream mix, expanding its options for carrying traffic to and from Europe and Asia. Neterra’s customers – carriers, ISPs, content providers and enterprises across Southeast Europe – benefit from greater route diversity and added resilience, with traffic able to reach major markets over multiple independent paths.
With the addition of SDC, RETN now operates eight on-net PoPs in Sofia, reinforcing the Bulgarian capital’s role within its regional network.
“Sofia is an important connectivity hub for Southeast Europe, and expanding our presence here enables us to better serve customers across the region,” says Betina Pavlova, Commercial Director at RETN. “We’re pleased to welcome Neterra as a new IP Transit customer and to connect them to RETN’s international backbone. This expansion strengthens our network in Southeast Europe and gives customers across the region and beyond more connectivity options.”
“Route diversity makes a network dependable,” says Dean Belev, Senior Product Manager, Connectivity and NetIX at Neterra. “With RETN, we gain another independent path to Europe and Asia, which means more resilient connectivity for our customers across the region.”
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