Spain Suspends Madrid-Andalusia High-Speed Rail After Train Collision
(MENAFN) High-speed rail services connecting Madrid with Andalusia were suspended in both directions on Wednesday following a collision involving two trains in Spain, according to reports. The incident disrupted traffic along the busy railway corridor as authorities worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.
The collision reportedly occurred Wednesday morning in the municipality of Toledo, where a southbound high-speed train struck the rear of another train traveling toward Andalusia.
“A high-speed train rear-ended another traveling southbound; both were headed to Andalusia,” sources at railway infrastructure operator Adif said.
The suspension affected high-speed services operating between the Spanish capital and destinations in Andalusia, with trains unable to continue along the route in either direction following the incident.
Authorities had not yet determined the cause of the collision at the time of reporting. It also remained unclear whether any passengers or railway staff had been injured.
Further details about the incident and the resumption of train services had not been provided.
The collision reportedly occurred Wednesday morning in the municipality of Toledo, where a southbound high-speed train struck the rear of another train traveling toward Andalusia.
“A high-speed train rear-ended another traveling southbound; both were headed to Andalusia,” sources at railway infrastructure operator Adif said.
The suspension affected high-speed services operating between the Spanish capital and destinations in Andalusia, with trains unable to continue along the route in either direction following the incident.
Authorities had not yet determined the cause of the collision at the time of reporting. It also remained unclear whether any passengers or railway staff had been injured.
Further details about the incident and the resumption of train services had not been provided.
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