Sukoon Insurance and Bupa Global champion healthier living as Dubai Canal Run attracts over 3,000 participants
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, UAE – 28 October 2026: The seventh edition of the Sukoon Insurance and Bupa Global Dubai Canal Run brought together more than 3,000 participants, marking a significant increase from approximately 1,900 participants in 2025. Held on Sunday, 25 October, at Al Safa Park, Dubai, the event welcomed runners, families, corporate teams, customers, brokers and partners for a morning dedicated to fitness, community connection and healthier living.
The strong turnout marks a milestone in the Dubai Canal Run’s seven-year journey, reflecting its growing appeal among Dubai’s diverse community. This year’s event offered 3 km, 5 km and 10 km race distances, welcoming participants of different ages and fitness levels to take on a personal challenge, enjoy time with family and friends, and take positive steps towards their health and wellbeing goals.
Paul Uriarte, General Manager, Bupa Global Middle East, said: “The Dubai Canal Run is a great example of how community initiatives can make healthy living more engaging and accessible. The enthusiasm of the runners, families and corporate teams reflects a growing appetite for experiences that bring people together through physical activity. It is this collective spirit that makes the event so meaningful, and we look forward to seeing it continue to inspire more people to take an active approach to their wellbeing.”
The event featured Ahmad Haffar, widely known as the Voice of Dubai, as its emcee, adding to the atmosphere and reach of this year’s edition. His presence helped energise participants and audiences throughout the morning, adding a distinctive dimension to the event.
Corporate teams from A&O Shearman, Airbus and Dentsu took part, alongside broker partners Marsh, Howden, Lockton and Acora Insurance Brokers LLC. Their participation underscored the event’s appeal as an opportunity for organisations and business partners to come together around a shared commitment to health, fitness and employee wellbeing.
Participants were also recognised for their achievements, with the top three finishers celebrated across the different age groups and race categories. The event’s inclusive format, supported by its range of race distances and family-friendly atmosphere, encouraged participation from seasoned runners and those embracing a more active lifestyle.
The seventh edition builds on the continued growth of the Dubai Canal Run, with this year’s increased participation demonstrating the value of initiatives that make physical activity accessible and engaging for the wider community. Through its continued support of the event, the company remains committed to encouraging healthier choices and helping individuals and communities take #OneStepCloser to better health and wellbeing.
About Bupa Global:
Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world.
Bupa Global is the premium health insurance arm of Bupa. Established in 1971, it provides individuals, small businesses and corporate customers international coverage with products and services so they can access the healthcare they need, when they need it, whether at home or when studying, living, travelling or working abroad. With a multilingual team of advisers, Bupa Global serves customers across the globe and can provide access to c.2m medical providers on a direct settlement basis. Offices are located in London and Brighton (UK), Miami and Philadelphia (USA), Dublin (Ireland), Cairo (Egypt), Dubai (UAE), and Hong Kong (China) as well as regional offices in Mainland China and Singapore.
Sukoon Insurance and Bupa Global have partnered to deliver premium international health insurance plans designed for the UAE. Sukoon offers regional expertise as the insurer, while Bupa Global provides global healthcare access as the international administrator. Together, they ensure customers receive extensive, high-quality coverage, blending Sukoon’s regional knowledge with Bupa Global’s experience in delivering exceptional health solutions worldwide.
For more information about Bupa Global visit
About Sukoon Insurance:
Established in 1975, Sukoon Insurance PJSC (“Sukoon”) – a public stock company – is among the leading insurance providers in the UAE. Sukoon provides a range of comprehensive insurance solutions for motor, life, health, and general (property, energy, engineering, aviation, marine, and liability) needs to over 830,000 individuals and commercial clients. Sukoon’s operations span across Oman and all Emirates in the UAE.
Sukoon is committed to providing outstanding insurance solutions which help create and protect wealth and wellbeing. The Dubai-based company stays true to its vision by serving businesses and individuals with a team of over 700 professionals through an intensive distribution network of branches, brokers, bancassurance partners, agencies, e-commerce platforms, and a dedicated call centre.
In 2023, Sukoon registered gross written premiums (GWP) of AED 4.64 billion. With a solvency ratio exceeding 272 percent and exemplary ratings from Standard and Poor’s (A-rated) and Moody’s (A2-rated), it clearly demonstrates its financial soundness, robustness in risk management processes, effective governance, and ability to serve its clients effectively in the long run.
At its core, the Company is customer-centric, with a keen devotion towards providing exceptional services. Its priority has always been to build long-term relationships with its clients with their delight as its non-negotiable objective.
Put simply, Sukoon wants to continue reinforcing its position as a reference for other insurers in the region for exemplary customer service.
To learn more about Sukoon and how it continues to deliver on its promises and exceed expectations, please visit
The strong turnout marks a milestone in the Dubai Canal Run’s seven-year journey, reflecting its growing appeal among Dubai’s diverse community. This year’s event offered 3 km, 5 km and 10 km race distances, welcoming participants of different ages and fitness levels to take on a personal challenge, enjoy time with family and friends, and take positive steps towards their health and wellbeing goals.
Paul Uriarte, General Manager, Bupa Global Middle East, said: “The Dubai Canal Run is a great example of how community initiatives can make healthy living more engaging and accessible. The enthusiasm of the runners, families and corporate teams reflects a growing appetite for experiences that bring people together through physical activity. It is this collective spirit that makes the event so meaningful, and we look forward to seeing it continue to inspire more people to take an active approach to their wellbeing.”
The event featured Ahmad Haffar, widely known as the Voice of Dubai, as its emcee, adding to the atmosphere and reach of this year’s edition. His presence helped energise participants and audiences throughout the morning, adding a distinctive dimension to the event.
Corporate teams from A&O Shearman, Airbus and Dentsu took part, alongside broker partners Marsh, Howden, Lockton and Acora Insurance Brokers LLC. Their participation underscored the event’s appeal as an opportunity for organisations and business partners to come together around a shared commitment to health, fitness and employee wellbeing.
Participants were also recognised for their achievements, with the top three finishers celebrated across the different age groups and race categories. The event’s inclusive format, supported by its range of race distances and family-friendly atmosphere, encouraged participation from seasoned runners and those embracing a more active lifestyle.
The seventh edition builds on the continued growth of the Dubai Canal Run, with this year’s increased participation demonstrating the value of initiatives that make physical activity accessible and engaging for the wider community. Through its continued support of the event, the company remains committed to encouraging healthier choices and helping individuals and communities take #OneStepCloser to better health and wellbeing.
About Bupa Global:
Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world.
Bupa Global is the premium health insurance arm of Bupa. Established in 1971, it provides individuals, small businesses and corporate customers international coverage with products and services so they can access the healthcare they need, when they need it, whether at home or when studying, living, travelling or working abroad. With a multilingual team of advisers, Bupa Global serves customers across the globe and can provide access to c.2m medical providers on a direct settlement basis. Offices are located in London and Brighton (UK), Miami and Philadelphia (USA), Dublin (Ireland), Cairo (Egypt), Dubai (UAE), and Hong Kong (China) as well as regional offices in Mainland China and Singapore.
Sukoon Insurance and Bupa Global have partnered to deliver premium international health insurance plans designed for the UAE. Sukoon offers regional expertise as the insurer, while Bupa Global provides global healthcare access as the international administrator. Together, they ensure customers receive extensive, high-quality coverage, blending Sukoon’s regional knowledge with Bupa Global’s experience in delivering exceptional health solutions worldwide.
For more information about Bupa Global visit
About Sukoon Insurance:
Established in 1975, Sukoon Insurance PJSC (“Sukoon”) – a public stock company – is among the leading insurance providers in the UAE. Sukoon provides a range of comprehensive insurance solutions for motor, life, health, and general (property, energy, engineering, aviation, marine, and liability) needs to over 830,000 individuals and commercial clients. Sukoon’s operations span across Oman and all Emirates in the UAE.
Sukoon is committed to providing outstanding insurance solutions which help create and protect wealth and wellbeing. The Dubai-based company stays true to its vision by serving businesses and individuals with a team of over 700 professionals through an intensive distribution network of branches, brokers, bancassurance partners, agencies, e-commerce platforms, and a dedicated call centre.
In 2023, Sukoon registered gross written premiums (GWP) of AED 4.64 billion. With a solvency ratio exceeding 272 percent and exemplary ratings from Standard and Poor’s (A-rated) and Moody’s (A2-rated), it clearly demonstrates its financial soundness, robustness in risk management processes, effective governance, and ability to serve its clients effectively in the long run.
At its core, the Company is customer-centric, with a keen devotion towards providing exceptional services. Its priority has always been to build long-term relationships with its clients with their delight as its non-negotiable objective.
Put simply, Sukoon wants to continue reinforcing its position as a reference for other insurers in the region for exemplary customer service.
To learn more about Sukoon and how it continues to deliver on its promises and exceed expectations, please visit
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