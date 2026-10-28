Foreign Media Journalists Explore Binzhou: Yellow River Delta City Connecting With Global Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information Office of Binzhou Municipal People's Government

BINZHOU, China, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the "New Era · Discover China" international media tour made its way to Binzhou City, Shandong Province. Organized by the Information Office of Binzhou Municipal People's Government, the tour brought journalists from six countries - The Bahamas, Grenada, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and Guyana - to the Binzhou Academy of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine, gaining firsthand insights into how this city in the Yellow River Delta is advancing its platform operations, international cooperation, global talent cultivation, and technology commercialization.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Located on the banks of the Yellow River, the Binzhou Academy of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine is a comprehensive research institution engaged in scientific innovation, technology transfer, technology demonstration, training, and related services.

At the academy, the displays highlight research collaborations with institutes across five continents. This local research organization has pioneered an innovative "N+1+N" global network model, namely establishing multiple R&D centers worldwide, one proof-of-concept center in Binzhou, and multiple industrialization bases along the Belt and Road. The model facilitates technology transfer in both directions. The academy hosts platforms such as the China-Europe Joint Laboratory and the National Postdoctoral Research Workstation, and has established a Workstation for Foreign Academicians in partnership with a Canadian vaccine research institution. Focusing on livestock and poultry disease prevention and control as well as livestock breeding programs, the academy has forged partnerships with research institutes in over 20 countries and implemented more than 40 international research projects.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558