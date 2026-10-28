Drones Market Size To Hit USD 15.68 Billion By 2032 Amid Rising Commercial And Industrial Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drones Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.06% from 2027 to 2032, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region and North America maintaining the largest market share.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the drones market size is estimated at USD 9.29 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 15.68 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.06% from 2027 to 2032. Increasing use of spray drones in US agriculture, automated drone systems for public services, and digital technologies in construction are expanding commercial opportunities. Growing demand for surveillance, inspection, and precision operations is encouraging suppliers to expand production and offer long-term service support. However, airspace approval requirements and constraints in battery-material processing remain challenges, making regulatory compliance and reliable supply chains important for market growth.

Drones Market Trends and Drivers

Expansion of DIAB and adoption of fully autonomous operating models

Drone-in-a-box systems are gaining traction by enabling automated flights from fixed docking stations across public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure. As operators increase flight frequency, demand is growing for drones that can handle repeated missions with minimal manual intervention. This approach helps organizations improve operational efficiency and expand coverage without establishing additional launch sites for every mission.

Rising investments and venture capital funding for drone startups

Funding is helping drone manufacturers strengthen their emergency-response solutions and expand production capabilities. Public safety agencies are also adopting drone-as-first-responder programs through service agreements, creating opportunities for suppliers to build long-term partnerships. Sustained growth in this segment will depend on manufacturers' ability to deliver reliable technology, scale production, and provide ongoing operational support.

“Drones are gaining commercial and operational relevance across multiple industries, making demand patterns, regulatory conditions, and application-specific opportunities important considerations for investment decisions. Mordor Intelligence combines market data, industry developments, and structured analyst assessment to provide a consistent basis for evaluating growth prospects and competitive positioning.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

Drones Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth in the drones market, supported by rising adoption across commercial and industrial sectors. China's expanding registered drone fleet and increasing flight activity reflect growing usage, creating further demand for aircraft across various applications.

North America remains a key region for the drone's market, supported by strong adoption of unmanned aircraft across commercial and public-sector applications. Growing use in inspection, surveillance, and industrial operations is creating opportunities for manufacturers to expand their offerings and meet rising demand for nonrecreational drones.

Drones Industry Segmentation

By Application

Construction

Agriculture

Energy

Entertainment

Law Enforcement

Other Applications

By Type

Fixed-Wing Drones

Rotary-Wing Drones

Hybrid/VTOL Drones

By Weight Class

Nano/Micro (Less than 2 kg)

Small (2 to 25 kg)

Medium (25 to 150 kg)

Large (Greater than 150 kg)

By Mode of Operation

Remotely Piloted

Optionally Piloted

Fully Autonomous

By End User

Commercial and Consumer

Government and Civil

Drones Companies

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Parrot Drones SAS

AeroVironment, Inc.

Skydio, Inc.

Wisk Aero LLC (The Boeing Company)

Yuneec (ATL Drone)

Terra Drone Corporation

Delair SAS

Autel Robotics Co., Ltd.

EHang Holdings Limited

EagleNXT

Garuda Aerospace Limited

Guangzhou XAG Co., Ltd.

ideaForge Technology Limited

Aerosense Inc.

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Drone Camera Market: The Drone Camera Market is projected to grow from USD 2.18 billion in 2026 to USD 4.93 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.73% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing adoption of drones for aerial photography and videography, rising demand for high-resolution imaging in surveillance and inspection applications, expanding use in agriculture and construction, and advancements in camera sensors, image stabilization, and thermal imaging technologies.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Data Center Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com

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