Rakovina Therapeutics And Celvion Therapeutics Complete AI Analysis Identifying Priority Cancer Indications For Brain-Penetrant ATR Inhibitor Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EMphoraTM platform integrates clinical evidence and predictive modelling to help identify promising cancer patient populations and guide the next phase of research

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0) (OTCMKTS: RKVTF), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, and Boston-based Celvion Therapeutics (“Celvion”), today announced the completion of the first analysis in their collaboration using Celvion's EMphoraTM artificial intelligence platform to evaluate potential treatment strategies for Rakovina's ATR inhibitor program.

The analysis identified two priority cancer indications for a second, in-depth analysis. The findings provide a focused framework for determining which treatment strategies warrant further investigation as Rakovina advances development of its ATR inhibitor designed to cross the blood-brain barrier.

Celvion's EMphoraTM platform leverages insights from completed clinical trials to evaluate novel therapeutic strategies and treatment combinations that have yet to be clinically investigated. By integrating predictive modelling with established clinical evidence and comparative target analyses, the platform provides a systematic framework for assessing therapeutic potential, prioritizing promising hypotheses, and identifying areas of uncertainty that warrant further investigation.

The initial analysis evaluated ATR inhibition alone and in combination with 34 potential treatment partners across eight cancer types: non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, melanoma, small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, glioblastoma, lower-grade glioma and pediatric central nervous system tumours.

The gains from adding ATR inhibition were concentrated in specific tumour types and therapeutic combinations, helping prioritize subsequent preclinical evaluation and development strategies.

“Our collaboration with Celvion is an exciting example of how complementary AI capabilities can help sharpen the questions we ask in drug discovery,” said Dr. Mads Daugaard, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Rakovina Therapeutics.“The initial analysis gives us a more focused framework for investigating our ATR inhibitor program, particularly in areas of significant unmet medical need. Just as importantly, it helps us identify which hypotheses deserve a closer look and which require a more cautious assessment. Our next step is to determine experimentally whether the distinctive properties we are pursuing can translate into meaningful therapeutic potential.”

“The initial findings show why potential drug combinations need to be evaluated in context: a mechanism does not deliver value in every cancer,” said Mi Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Celvion Therapeutics.“By integrating clinical outcomes with preclinical evidence, EMphora is designed to help drug developers identify and prioritize hypotheses that merit further investigation.”

By prioritizing targets, combinations and cancer settings before larger budgets are committed to chemical synthesis and laboratory testing, AI can help direct time and capital toward the most promising opportunities and support a more efficient approach to early-stage research.

The next phase of work will explore the leading hypotheses in greater depth, including whether the intended brain-penetrant properties of Rakovina's ATR inhibitor could address limitations encountered with earlier ATR inhibitors. Brain exposure and tolerability will be important considerations as the program advances.

While the findings remain exploratory and computational, this approach demonstrates how AI can bridge drug discovery and clinical evidence, identifying new avenues for further investigation to determine whether predictions can translate into therapeutic potential.

About Celvion Therapeutics, Inc.

Celvion Therapeutics is a Boston-based AI company predicting effective drug combinations for solid tumours. Its EMphoraTM platform learns from clinical-trial outcomes and preclinical evidence to prioritize combination strategies across small molecules, antibodies and bispecifics. Drug developers often study clinical outcomes and laboratory biology in separate teams; EMphora connects the two to help identify which combinations, patient populations and treatment settings warrant further investigation. Further information may be found at .

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at .

For Further Information Contact:

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Kim Oishi

CEO

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Mark Mitchell

Communications

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Celvion Therapeutics Inc.

Mi Yang

CEO

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