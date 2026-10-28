Want To Buy A Home Before Year-End? Exclusive Buyer Agents Say Start Now, And Start With The Right Representation

NAEBA, the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents is a non-profit organization of real estate brokerages that represent buyers only.

Victoria Ray Henderson - Owner & Broker HomeBuyer Brokerage, LLC serving homebuyers in DC, MD & VA

Justin Gramm - Exclusive Buyer's Agent in San Diego, California

NAEBA - Three decades protecting homebuyers

NAEBA board members Victoria Ray Henderson and Justin Gramm outline the timeline for a year-end closing and warn buyers against stumbling into dual agency

- Justin GrammMESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For buyers hoping to close before December 31, the calendar is tightening. The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) is urging buyers to get organized now and to hire their own agent before they fall in love with a home.The advice comes from NAEBA board members Victoria Ray Henderson, owner and broker of HomeBuyer Brokerage in the Washington, DC area, and Justin Gramm, owner and broker of Globella Buyers Realty in San Diego, California. They discussed the topic on NAEBA's podcast, Listen Up Home Buyers!A Year-End Closing Is Possible, With a PlanGraham said the question comes up every year at this time: "Do we even have time to finish a purchase before the end of the year?" The answer depends largely on how the buyer is paying:. Cash buyers can close faster, but Graham recommends allowing about 14 days or more for due diligence, so an accepted offer in the first or second week of December is a realistic cutoff.. Financed purchases typically take longer. While timelines may vary slightly by state, 20 days is a very fast closing, 20 to 30 days is common, and some loans take up to 45 days. Holiday closures at lenders, title, and county recorders' offices can also add delays.. Buyers who aren't yet pre-approved put themselves in a bind. A year-end close is most achievable for buyers who have already toured homes, know their target area and are ready to make an offer.. Condos, HOAs and co-ops add a document-review period. Henderson advises that association documents must arrive early, because lenders and title companies need to review them, and the buyer should too. Graham noted that special assessments, even $5,000 to $10,000, can be a major financial surprise, and that association rules on pets and rentals matter.Both advise against rushing. "It isn't always the best decision to rush a transaction and close as quickly as possible," Gramm said.Winter Can Favor BuyersInventory is often lower late in the year, but Henderson says buyers can gain leverage. "Sellers who have their homes on the market often really want or need to move," she said, and she has negotiated seller concessions, inspection credits and repairs for buyers during the winter months.The Biggest Mistake: Stumbling Into Dual AgencyGraham warned that buyers who skip the step of hiring an agent often end up working with the listing agent at an open house, creating a dual agency situation in which one agent or company represents both buyer and seller in the same transaction. "Buyers and sellers have competing interests," he explained, "and that makes it difficult for one agent to give both the fiduciary duty that most states expect of real estate agents."Henderson pointed to the practical risk: the buyer may end up sharing their finances and priorities with an agent who has agreed to get the seller the highest price and best terms.Why an Exclusive Buyer AgentExclusive buyer agents represent only buyers. They have no listings and no inventory to sell, so their loyalty is never divided. "I can tell someone, 'I have your back in this transaction and in all transactions,'" Henderson said.That loyalty matters most when problems surface. If a buyer finds a foundation, roof, mold or HOA issue two weeks before closing, the seller's side may be eager to finish a long process. An exclusive buyer agent can help the buyer evaluate the issue and protect their deposit if they decide to walk away. Exclusive buyer agents also typically bring established relationships with loan officers, title and escrow companies and inspectors, which helps keep a compressed timeline organized.NAEBA's Advice to Buyers1. Interview agents who specialize on the buyer's side of the transaction before you start touring homes. Ask candidates about their home evaluation skills, negotiation training, and past success helping buyers. A great agent will also coach you on comparing lenders and shopping for a mortgage.2. Choose an agent who is loyal only to you. Avoid the listing agent or builder's agent, who already represents the seller's best interests. Ask candidates if their brokerage ever practices dual or designated agency, and ensure their fiduciary duty belongs entirely to you.3. Get pre-approved early if you are financing. Compare estimates from multiple lenders on the same day to secure the best terms, and have your letter in hand before looking at properties. Factor in potential holiday closures at lenders and title companies that could delay processing.4. Request HOA, condo or co-op documents immediately. Read recent meeting minutes to spot community issues and look closely for upcoming special assessments that could add unexpected costs. Review the reserve funds for financial stability and check the bylaws for pet, parking, and rental restrictions.5. Allow enough time to inspect, investigate and ask whether this is really the right home. Schedule inspections promptly to accommodate winter weather delays, paying special attention to the roof, foundation, and HVAC systems. Be willing to walk away to protect your deposit if major issues arise. Never let a year-end deadline pressure you into a financial mistake.With an experienced Exclusive Buyer's Agent (EBA) on your side, you could be in a home by the end of the year.About NAEBAThe National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents is the professional association for real estate agents and brokers who represent only buyers. NAEBA members have promoted the benefits of exclusive buyer representation since the organization was founded in 1995.

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Want to Buy a Home Before Year-End? Exclusive Buyer Agents Say Start Now, and Start with the Right Representation News Provided By National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents October 28, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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