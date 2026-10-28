MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Megan Ledin, mental health professional and entrepreneur, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on improving mental health, navigating life without fear, and embracing authenticity.Mompreneurs is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and created financial independence, by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In her episode, Ledin will explore how to approach life without fear, practice self-love, and connect authentically while moving forward with peace and wholeness.She breaks down how being true to oneself and embracing one's unique identity can create lasting emotional well-being and personal growth.Viewers will walk away with a practical perspective on how to be themselves, love themselves, and approach life without fear knowing they are supported.Megan's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Megan Ledin

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Megan Ledin to Appear on Mompreneurs TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 28, 2026, 09:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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