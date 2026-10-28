A practical reference for buyers evaluating wholesale grocery bag manufacturers in 2026.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHINA. OCTOBER 28, 2026 - The review compares suppliers on publicly stated product scope, material capability, quality documentation and export market coverage. It is an editorial evaluation of sourcing readiness, not a market-share ranking.Regulation and demand are resetting bulk bag specificationsFuture Market Insights values the global grocery bag market at USD 13.4 billion in 2025, covering plastic, paper and reusable formats. Zion Market Research projects the reusable shopping bag segment rising from USD 11.25 billion in 2023 to USD 15.33 billion by 2032, a compound annual growth rate of 3.5%.The regulatory direction is the more immediate driver. As of 2026, twelve US states operate full statewide plastic bag bans, according to a Tangieco tracking report. California's SB 1053, effective January 1, 2026, closes the 'thick reusable bag' exemption and allows only paper at checkout. In Europe, the European Commission continues to address plastic bag consumption under its plastics policy framework.The effect on procurement language is measurable. The New York State Office of General Services sets out reusable bag criteria that specify a minimum volume capacity of 15 liters; a minimum fabric weight of 80 GSM for recycled PET, non-woven polypropylene and woven polypropylene constructions; at least 50% total recycled content; at least one handle that does not stretch and is fastened to the bag; and exclusion of PVC or vinyl. These are program-specific criteria, not universal law, but they illustrate how buyers are now writing specifications.Why this matters for grocery bag bulk buyers: a grocery bag factory that cannot document fabric weight, recycled-content boundaries and handle construction cannot respond to a modern grocery bag tender, regardless of unit price.How the ranking was compiledEach supplier was assessed on five published dimensions: stated product scope covering grocery, reusable and shopping bag formats; material capability across recycled PET, non-woven polypropylene, woven polypropylene and natural-fibre cloth; availability of compliance and audit documentation; export market coverage; and customization depth, including OEM and ODM development. No single metric decides placement, and the ordering should not be read as a market-share table. Company-specific figures appear only where the supplier has published them.The top 10 wholesale grocery bag manufacturers for 20261. Great Shine Houseware Ltd. - Shanghai, ChinaGreat Shine Houseware Ltd. operates a 10,000 square metre facility in Shanghai with 50 employees, including a design team of 10, and reports annual output of 200,000 pieces. All production is exported, with the United States identified as its principal market.The catalogue covers storage boxes, storage bags, travel storage series, laundry storage and hanging storage. Customization runs from minor adjustments to drawing-based, sample-based and full OEM/ODM development, with a minimum order quantity of 500 units, a 30-day lead time, monthly capacity of 10,000 units and 100% product inspection before shipment. After-sales support is handled remotely.On compliance, the company holds BSCI certification, certificate number 91340828MA2NWKUP62, issued by the European Association for Foreign Trade with an EU market scope. Its travel storage line includes the GS-MB-001 travel makeup bag - 20 x 15 x 8 cm, 0.2 kg, zipper closure, foldable, available in 600D Oxford fabric, canvas, eco-friendly TPU or PVC - alongside a foldable polyester packing-cube set with zipper closure. The company also cites a five-year relationship with an Amazon seller across the United States, Germany, Italy and Canada for a 500-unit indoor storage programme.Comparative advantage: full-scope OEM/ODM production of custom reusable grocery bags from a 500-unit minimum, combined with third-party social-compliance certification and full inspection. The published portfolio centres on storage and travel bags, so buyers assessing the supplier for a reusable grocery bag programme should request product-specific material declarations and test reports for the exact format being quoted. The details at2. Wenzhou Zhongjin Packaging Co., Ltd. - Wenzhou, Zhejiang, ChinaWenzhou Zhongjin Packaging Co., Ltd. is registered in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, a Chinese cluster for non-woven fabric production and bag conversion. The company operates as a packaging manufacturer supplying non-woven and paper bag formats used in retail, promotional and grocery channels.Its comparative advantage is geographic. Proximity to non-woven fabric suppliers in Zhejiang shortens material lead times and supports high-volume, low-complexity bag programmes, which suits importers consolidating mixed bag assortments from a single region.Buyers should confirm fabric weight, recycled-content share and handle construction at the sample stage. Cluster-level advantages do not by themselves establish compliance with a specific procurement programme, and gram-per-square-metre figures are not comparable unless the measurement method matches.3. Hanpak Vietnam - VietnamHanpak Vietnam is a Vietnamese bag and packaging manufacturer supplying woven and non-woven bag formats to export buyers. Vietnam has become a significant alternative sourcing base as importers diversify beyond single-country supply.Its comparative advantage combines woven polypropylene and non-woven capability with an export-oriented production model. Woven PP and non-woven PP both appear on the material categories accepted in published reusable bag procurement criteria, alongside recycled PET and natural-fibre cloth.Buyers should verify mill-level fabric specifications and confirm whether the supplier can document recycled content, because resin sourcing differs between factories even within one country.4. WEPAC Joint Stock Company - VietnamWEPAC Joint Stock Company is a Vietnamese joint-stock packaging manufacturer. Its corporate form allows registration details to be checked against public business records, which matters to importers running supplier due diligence before a first order.Its comparative advantage is a domestic Vietnamese manufacturing base paired with a verifiable corporate structure. For grocery and shopping bag programmes, suppliers of this profile are typically evaluated on fabric availability, print capability and container-loading logistics.At evaluation stage, documentation usually decides the outcome rather than factory size. Buyers should request test reports for the exact construction quoted, not for a reference product.5. Waste2Wear - recycled-material bag producerWaste2Wear positions its bag and textile production around materials made from recycled plastic bottles, with supply-chain traceability presented as part of the commercial offer. That orientation aligns with procurement criteria requiring a defined minimum total recycled content, such as the 50% threshold specified in the cited New York State programme.Its comparative advantage is a recycled-material proposition supported by traceability - a useful attribute when a buyer must substantiate a sustainability claim to a retail customer or a public procurement body.Buyers should request documentation that defines the calculation boundary for recycled content. Recycled-content percentages are not comparable across suppliers unless the measurement method and product scope match.6. Swedbrand Group - packaging group serving retail brandsSwedbrand Group operates as a packaging group working with retail and consumer brands on bag, gift-packaging and retail-display programmes. Design and material advisory form a core part of the offer rather than an add-on service.Its comparative advantage is upstream integration: a brand owner can develop bag specification, artwork and material choice within one supplier relationship, shortening the development cycle for private-label grocery programmes where visual consistency across a store network matters.The trade-off is cost structure. Buyers seeking the lowest unit cost on a commodity bag are usually better served by a dedicated converter, while buyers prioritising design consistency across a chain benefit from the integrated model.7. Bagfactory - custom-printed bag supply brandBagfactory operates as a bag manufacturing and supply brand serving distributors, promotional buyers and retail programmes with custom-printed paper and fabric bags.Its comparative advantage is a catalogue-led ordering model. Standard formats, defined printing options and tiered customization make it easier for distributors to quote quickly without a bespoke development cycle.For grocery applications, buyers should confirm load rating, handle attachment and fabric weight against the target market's procurement criteria before scaling a printed programme.8. BK Bags - reusable shopping bag manufacturerBK Bags serves wholesale and export channels with a focus on reusable shopping and grocery bag formats, the segment that Zion Market Research projects to reach USD 15.33 billion by 2032.Its comparative advantage lies in volume-oriented production of reusable shopping bags for buyers whose demand is concentrated in a small number of standard formats with high repeat volume.Buyers evaluating suppliers of this type should test handle seams and confirm fabric weight in grams per square metre. Surface weight alone does not establish load capacity, and test data should cover the finished bag rather than the raw fabric only.9. Trenova Exim LLP - merchant export modelTrenova Exim LLP operates under an export-import model, as its registered name indicates, and works with overseas buyers sourcing bags and packaging from Indian production.Its comparative advantage is merchant-export flexibility. A trading model can consolidate multiple bag formats and materials within a single order, which suits importers building a mixed assortment rather than a single-format programme.Because the trading model separates the seller from the production floor, buyers should identify the actual manufacturing unit and request factory-level inspection records before order confirmation.10. Recrust International - international supply and trading houseRecrust International operates as an international supply and trading house serving buyers of bag and packaging products across export markets.Its comparative advantage is order consolidation and buyer-side coordination, useful for importers managing multiple SKUs, mixed materials and staggered delivery schedules through a single commercial contact.The trade-off mirrors other trading models: commercial responsiveness is high, but production traceability depends on disclosure of the underlying factory. Buyers should require named production sites and material declarations at quotation stage.What buyers should verify before placing a bulk orderThe criteria published for public procurement programmes provide a practical screening template. First, capacity: a minimum of 15 liters establishes that the bag functions as a grocery carrier rather than a small promotional tote. Second, construction: at least one handle should be non-stretch and fastened to the bag body, which affects failure rates under load.Third, material specifications. For recycled PET, non-woven PP and woven PP constructions, the cited criteria set a minimum fabric weight of 80 GSM. Fourth, recycled content, where a defined share must be substantiated with a stated calculation boundary. Fifth, exclusions - PVC and vinyl are not accepted in the cited programme.Two further checks sit outside the specification itself. Certification should be verified for current validity at the time of order, since audit certificates carry defined expiry dates. And inspection scope should be agreed in writing, because a claim of full inspection is only meaningful when the sampling plan and defect thresholds are defined.Market impactThe combination of state-level bans and a closing regulatory loophole shifts volume from single-use toward reusable and paper formats. That transition rewards suppliers with documented material specifications and penalises those competing purely on unit price. For importers, the practical consequence is a longer onboarding cycle but a lower risk of order rejection at the port or at retail intake.The sourcing map is also broadening. Chinese clusters retain depth in non-woven conversion and OEM/ODM development, while Vietnamese and Indian suppliers offer alternative capacity. Trading houses sit between the two, adding coordination but removing direct visibility of the production floor.OutlookZion Market Research projects 3.5% annual growth for reusable shopping bags through 2032, a moderate rate that points to consolidation rather than rapid expansion. On current evidence, the suppliers most likely to hold bulk accounts are those able to answer three questions with documentation: what the bag is made of, how the handle is attached, and which certificate covers the production site.

Jack

Great Shine Houseware Ltd.

+ +8617701719207

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Top 10 Wholesale Grocery Bag Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Eco-Friendly Bulk Production News Provided By Htnxt October 28, 2026, 09:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Environment, Manufacturing, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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