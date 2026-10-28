Saskia Keeley, Profiled By Influential Women, Uses Photography To Foster Healing, Dignity, And Human Connection

NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Accompagnateur and Documentarian at Saskia Keeley Photography Brings More Than a Decade of Participatory Photography, Storytelling, and Restorative Justice PracticeNew York, New York – Saskia Keeley is an award-winning photojournalist, documentary photographer, and workshop facilitator who serves as Accompagnateur and Documentarian at her namesake photography organization. Based in New York, she uses photography as a catalyst for social justice, healing, and human connection. For more than a decade, she has documented humanitarian initiatives and marginalized communities around the world while creating spaces where people can share their stories, reclaim their voices, and strengthen their sense of identity. Her field of expertise includes participatory photography and storytelling, workshop facilitation, and social and restorative justice practices.Guided by the belief that photography can bridge divides, challenge perceptions, and reveal shared humanity, Saskia developed the Accompagnateur Workshops, participatory photography programs that help individuals process lived experiences, build confidence, and imagine new possibilities for their futures. Through these workshops, she has facilitated dialogue between Israeli and Palestinian women, supported incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals through reentry initiatives, and partnered with vulnerable communities facing social and economic hardship. In March 2026, she led her workshop in the Kibera settlement in Nairobi, Kenya, empowering young single mothers through photography, storytelling, and creative self-expression.Saskia's approach is rooted in empathy, deep listening, and mutual respect. Blending artistic practice with peacebuilding and restorative justice principles, she creates experiences that foster understanding, strengthen relationships, and inspire lasting change. She collaborates with organizations advancing community development, health, education, and peacebuilding.Her interdisciplinary background spans humanitarian photography, counseling, and transformational leadership. Saskia holds a Master of Arts in Transformational Leadership from the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding at Eastern Mennonite University and is certified as an Interspiritual Counselor through One Spirit Alliance. She speaks English, French, Dutch, German, and Spanish, which allows her to connect with participants across many cultures.Participatory photography reverses the traditional relationship between photographer and subject. Rather than being photographed by outsiders, participants take the camera themselves and explore how their own lives and communities are represented. The approach has gained recognition alongside trauma-informed practice as a way to support healing, build agency, and give voice to people whose stories are often told by others.Saskia attributes the success of her work to her ability to create openness, trust, and connection. She meets each participant where they are and brings experience, presence, and care to every session. By recognizing each person's individuality and vulnerability, she helps participants feel seen and valued, and trust develops quickly. In that environment, photography becomes a tool for empowerment, dialogue, and personal transformation. From the first session, participants make portraits of one another, beginning a practice of seeing themselves and others more clearly.The most influential guidance Saskia received came during her counseling training, where she learned that a counselor's role is not to give advice but to listen deeply, hold space, and walk alongside another person at their own pace. That teaching has shaped everything she does. It also affirmed the name of her workshops, since the French word accompagnateur describes someone who accompanies another.For young women interested in similar work, Saskia encourages openness, receptivity, and the courage to be themselves. She has found that acknowledging her own humanity and vulnerability can be a strength, and that being a person first and a facilitator second creates the conditions for trust. In her experience, people do not need someone with all the answers. They need someone present, authentic, and willing to walk beside them.Saskia describes this as an exciting time for her work. Growing understanding of trauma-informed practice and of the role the arts can play in healing has created more interest in her workshops than ever before. The challenge is turning that interest into reality. The organizations that invite her are often focused on their communities' most urgent needs and operate on very limited budgets. Once organizations experience the impact of the workshops, they often find creative ways to make them possible, but doing so is often difficult, and much of the work still relies on the generosity of her own community of friends and colleagues. Funding remains the biggest obstacle, and with greater financial support she hopes to expand her programs, bring in additional professionals, and build something sustainable.In her Influential Women article, Hard-Earned Wisdom, Saskia reflects on her photography workshops at the Yaphank Correctional Facility. She describes how men who have long maintained a tough exterior to survive gradually discover that openness can be a source of strength, and how photographing one another helps them see themselves and each other in new ways. The camera, she explains, becomes an invitation to reconnect with curiosity, creativity, and a sense of self that may have been set aside during years of survival and judgment. She recalls one participant who reflected on the dash between the dates on a tombstone and his desire to make that space meaningful, and she sees the workshops as a way to help men fill in a fuller story than the single chapter that led to their incarceration. She writes about the humility, resilience, and dignity she has witnessed, and about how photography can show someone in their full humanity rather than through the worst thing they have done.Integrity, connection, and humility guide both Saskia's work and her personal life. She volunteers with Roots Judur/Shorashim, Uweza, Reinserta, The END Fund, and We Love Reading, organizations working in peacebuilding, justice, women's empowerment, youth empowerment, health, and literacy.From documenting humanitarian initiatives across the globe to leading workshops in correctional facilities. Saskia has built a practice that places human dignity at its center. By accompanying people as they tell their own stories, Saskia Keeley continues to cultivate dialogue, promote empowerment, and build connections across cultures and communities.Learn More about Saskia Keeley:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Saskia Keeley Photography,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Saskia Keeley, Profiled by Influential Women, Uses Photography to Foster Healing, Dignity, and Human Connection News Provided By Influential Women October 28, 2026, 09:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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