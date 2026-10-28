Two Youths Die During Sand Extraction In J&K's Baramulla

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 28 (IANS) Officials said on Wednesday that two youths have died after they were buried alive during sand extraction in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The officials said the two youths died on Tuesday after they were buried under sand during extraction in the Dachanpora area of Rafiabad in the district.

The accident occurred late at night in Dachanpora when a mound of sand caved in during extraction, burying both of them on the spot.

Their bodies remained buried throughout the night and were recovered this morning after hectic efforts by locals. The police were also informed about the tragedy, following which a team reached the spot and helped in recovering the bodies, said officials.

The deceased have been identified as 28-year old Javid Ahmad Mir and 29-year old Mohammad Anees Malik. Both are residents of Dachanpora, the officials said.

A pall of gloom fell over the village as the bodies of the two were found.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths. More details were awaited.

Sand extraction in Jammu and Kashmir is a vital economic activity for the construction industry, but it faces severe challenges regarding illegal operations, environmental damage, and safety hazards.

The J&K Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016 governs the extraction of minor minerals, including River Bed Material (RBM) like sand, silt, bajri, and boulders.

Legal extraction requires an Approved Mining Plan, an Environmental Clearance (EC), and Consent to Operate from competent authorities.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) regularly penalises unauthorised or unregulated riverbed mining (such as past fines levied for violations along the Doodh Ganga).

Sand extractions, frequently done manually from boats or riverbanks carries high risks of drowning and cave-ins.

Early this month, in the Pattan area of Baramulla district, a 17-year-old boy died from severe head injuries sustained during sand extraction in Singpora.

Frequent reports highlight workers trapped under collapsing sand and soil mounds.