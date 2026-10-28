UP CM Adityanath Directs Officials To Ensure Public Safety As Cyclone 'Arnab' Makes Landfall

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to remain active on the ground and ensure public safety in view of the potential impact of Cyclone Arnab, with rain and strong winds forecast across the state from October 28 to 31.

The Chief Minister instructed the administration to remain on alert and ensure that all necessary preparations for relief and rescue operations are in place in potentially affected areas. Officials have also been directed to continuously monitor weather conditions and take prompt action to prevent any loss of life during adverse weather.

The Relief Commissioner's Office has issued an advisory, urging the administration to remain vigilant in view of the forecast of rainfall and strong winds. Officials have been asked to ensure that people are moved to safer locations whenever necessary and that adequate arrangements are made to deal with any emergency.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for officials to remain prepared to respond swiftly to changing weather conditions. People have been advised to stay in safe places during thunderstorms and strong winds and avoid unnecessary exposure to adverse weather.

Special precautions have also been directed to protect standing crops and livestock from the potential impact of the weather. The administration has been instructed to take all necessary measures to minimise damage and ensure that farmers receive appropriate guidance on safeguarding their crops and animals.

The directions come as Cyclone Arnab weakened from a very severe cyclonic storm into a severe cyclonic storm after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narsapur on Wednesday morning.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the cyclone crossed the coast between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m., southwest of Yanam. Despite the landfall, authorities have urged people to remain alert, with heavy rainfall forecast in several districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts near Narsapur, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph and gusts reaching 150 kmph.

The IMD subsequently confirmed that the landfall process had been completed, with the cyclone's central region moving entirely over land.

The weather system was expected to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually over the following 48 hours.