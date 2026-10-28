Peter Fouaad's Video With Ranbir Kapoor Goes Viral, Actor Says 'Bollywood, I'm Available'

Actor Peter Fouaad has caught the attention of social media users after sharing a video of his meeting with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor posted the clip on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for the interaction and sharing his excitement about meeting the Bollywood star. The video is now drawing attention online, particularly among fans of Ranbir's upcoming film Ramayana.

Peter Fouaad Meets Ranbir Kapoor, Shares Special Message

Taking to Instagram, Peter Fouaad shared a post describing his meeting with Ranbir as an honour. He thanked the actor for his kindness, inspiring advice and for taking the time to share the moment with him.

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A post shared by Peter Fouad (@peterfouaad)

In his caption, Peter also extended his best wishes to Ranbir and the entire Ramayana team, wishing them success with the highly anticipated project.

However, it was his light-hearted remark at the end of the caption that stood out. Peter wrote,“Anyway, if Bollywood is looking for me, I'm available!” adding laughing and telephone emojis to his message.

His playful comment has added a fun touch to the post, while the video offers a glimpse of his interaction with the Bollywood actor.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Creates Buzz

Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for the release of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The ambitious cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, alongside a prominent supporting cast.

The project has generated considerable interest among moviegoers, with fans eagerly awaiting more glimpses of its cast and production.

Peter's post has added another moment to the ongoing conversation around the film. While his caption expresses an interest in working in Bollywood, he has not announced any confirmed association with Ramayana.

For now, his humorous message and meeting with Ranbir have given fans another reason to discuss the actor and the much-awaited film online.