WPL Auction: 'It Needs Even More Planning', Says DC Coach Jonathan Batty

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 28 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Jonathan Batty said a mini auction calls for even more planning than the mega auction, citing that all five franchises have to prepare for a range of possible scenarios with limited purses and slots.

A total of 150 players, 122 Indians and 28 from overseas, will go under the hammer in Kochi, with 27 slots on offer across the five franchises. DC, the four-time runners-up, go into the WPL 2027 auction with Rs 1.10 crore to spend and five slots to fill.

"I think it gives you a good opportunity to look at what went really well last season. Obviously, retentions and releases were done a month or so ago, so we've had lots of time to think about what we need.

"Lots of planning still goes into a mini auction, and sometimes there's even more planning, because there's lots of different sort of scenario routes you can go, so it's all good fun," Batty said in a video posted by the WPL on its social media accounts ahead of the auction starting at 5:30pm.

He also felt much of that planning would again draw on the work of DC's scouts, who identified Nandni Sharma, N Sree Charani and Niki Prasad, all of whom have since played for India.

"One thing we've done really well over the last four years is talent identification. So you look at, obviously, our scouts identifying Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Niki Prasad, and the way they've kicked on, and obviously playing for India now, all of them. So, relying on our scouting group, as they've given us some great names and some really good decisions to make.”

Batty further said sound recruitment had been central to DC's consistency in the competition, though winning the title is still an unfinished business. The fifth season of the WPL will run from January 14 to February 7, 2027, with the venues yet to be known.

"The most important aspect is getting the right players on the field, so the recruitment aspect is crucial. We've done really well in those four years. You'd say four years ago, if you've been in all four finals, I think you've said that's brilliant.

"Obviously, we haven't finished the deal yet; we haven't won the trophy. That's still our aim for this year, so look to try and win the trophy fifth time round,” he concluded.