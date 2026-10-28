Sonu Tyagi and Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi Discuss Bollywood and the Future of Spiritual Cinema
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) The Founder of Approach Entertainment Group and Go Spiritual exchanged views with the veteran filmmaker on contemporary filmmaking, spirituality and ‘Hanuman Ansh’, continuing an acquaintance spanning several years
Mumbai: Award-winning writer, director and producer Sonu Tyagi, Founder of Approach Entertainment Group and Go Spiritual, interacted with acclaimed filmmaker and Padma Shri recipient Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, exchanging perspectives on Bollywood, filmmaking, spirituality and spiritual cinema. The two, who have known each other for several years, also discussed Hanuman Ansh as part of their conversation on spiritually themed films.
The interaction brought together subjects closely connected with Tyagi’s professional experience and creative interests. His work encompasses mainstream entertainment, film production, celebrity management and communications, alongside spiritual awareness, wellness and social initiatives through Go Spiritual. The conversation covered the current state of Bollywood and spiritual filmmaking, connecting the industry’s contemporary concerns with storytelling rooted in spiritual thought.
The discussion of Hanuman Ansh formed part of this broader exchange. For Tyagi, spiritual cinema is an area of direct creative interest, reflected in his involvement in screen projects that explore spiritual teachings and their relevance to human experience.
Dr Dwivedi’s career spans Indian history, literature, philosophy and contemporary social narratives. He is best known for writing, directing and portraying the title character in the landmark television series Chanakya. His body of work includes Pinjar, Upanishad Ganga, Zed Plus, Mohalla Assi and Samrat Prithviraj. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2022.
Tyagi’s contribution to spiritually oriented content includes Two Great Masters, which he created and co-produced. Based on the book by Amrit Gupta and featuring veteran actor Rakesh Bedi as host, the spiritual series explores the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Paramahansa Yogananda. The project reflects his interest in presenting spiritual ideas through accessible, contemporary screen formats.
His wider filmmaking commitments include co-producing Liberation, an English-language feature developed for global audiences, and serving as Creative Producer on Camp Decent, a satirical Hindi comedy featuring Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, Sara Khan and Hemant Pandey. His involvement across these projects spans spiritual storytelling, comedy and contemporary feature filmmaking.
A graduate in Psychology with professional training in Advertising Management, Journalism and Filmmaking, Tyagi began his career with advertising agencies and media organisations before establishing his entrepreneurial ventures. Over more than two decades, his work has encompassed storytelling, production, talent management, film marketing and integrated communications.
Tyagi also shared insights into his journey on The Sunny Shah Show, discussing Bollywood, celebrity management, advertising, public relations, entrepreneurship, mental health and spirituality. The conversation explored his beginnings in a village in Ghaziabad, his professional journey to Mumbai and the values that inform his work in entertainment and social initiatives.
The Approach Entertainment Group, founded and headed by Tyagi, brings together entertainment, communications and media businesses. Approach Entertainment is an award-winning company specialising in celebrity and talent management, film production, advertising and corporate film production, film marketing, events and entertainment marketing.
Approach Communications is the group’s award-winning PR, digital and integrated communications agency, serving sectors including corporate business, healthcare, entertainment, finance, education and social initiatives. Approach Bollywood, its Bollywood and entertainment newswire, portal and app, extends the group’s activities into entertainment journalism and digital publishing. The group operates across key Indian markets, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Kolkata, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.
Go Spiritual, founded by Tyagi, is a spiritual & wellness organization dedicated to spiritual awareness, philanthropy, mental health and wellness, Ayurveda, spiritual tourism, organic living, events, media and social causes. Its work connects spiritual thought with everyday concerns, including compassion, emotional wellbeing, family relationships and social responsibility.
The Go Spiritual News Magazine & App supports these activities through spiritual, motivational and wellness content. Initiatives such as Go Veg and Bhookh Mitao further reflect its engagement with compassion and social welfare, while plans for spiritual Web TV and OTT content extend its focus on meaningful media.
Tyagi has been recognised among the “Top Most Leaders in Mental Health” at the 7th World Mental Health Congress & Awards. His advocacy through Go Spiritual brings together mental health awareness, spiritual wellbeing and the use of media to encourage constructive public conversations.
The exchange with Dr Dwivedi continued their longstanding acquaintance through subjects closely connected with Tyagi’s work. Their conversation on Bollywood, spirituality and spiritual films reflected the intersection of his entertainment ventures and his commitment to bringing spiritual ideas to wider audiences.
Mumbai: Award-winning writer, director and producer Sonu Tyagi, Founder of Approach Entertainment Group and Go Spiritual, interacted with acclaimed filmmaker and Padma Shri recipient Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, exchanging perspectives on Bollywood, filmmaking, spirituality and spiritual cinema. The two, who have known each other for several years, also discussed Hanuman Ansh as part of their conversation on spiritually themed films.
The interaction brought together subjects closely connected with Tyagi’s professional experience and creative interests. His work encompasses mainstream entertainment, film production, celebrity management and communications, alongside spiritual awareness, wellness and social initiatives through Go Spiritual. The conversation covered the current state of Bollywood and spiritual filmmaking, connecting the industry’s contemporary concerns with storytelling rooted in spiritual thought.
The discussion of Hanuman Ansh formed part of this broader exchange. For Tyagi, spiritual cinema is an area of direct creative interest, reflected in his involvement in screen projects that explore spiritual teachings and their relevance to human experience.
Dr Dwivedi’s career spans Indian history, literature, philosophy and contemporary social narratives. He is best known for writing, directing and portraying the title character in the landmark television series Chanakya. His body of work includes Pinjar, Upanishad Ganga, Zed Plus, Mohalla Assi and Samrat Prithviraj. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2022.
Tyagi’s contribution to spiritually oriented content includes Two Great Masters, which he created and co-produced. Based on the book by Amrit Gupta and featuring veteran actor Rakesh Bedi as host, the spiritual series explores the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Paramahansa Yogananda. The project reflects his interest in presenting spiritual ideas through accessible, contemporary screen formats.
His wider filmmaking commitments include co-producing Liberation, an English-language feature developed for global audiences, and serving as Creative Producer on Camp Decent, a satirical Hindi comedy featuring Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, Sara Khan and Hemant Pandey. His involvement across these projects spans spiritual storytelling, comedy and contemporary feature filmmaking.
A graduate in Psychology with professional training in Advertising Management, Journalism and Filmmaking, Tyagi began his career with advertising agencies and media organisations before establishing his entrepreneurial ventures. Over more than two decades, his work has encompassed storytelling, production, talent management, film marketing and integrated communications.
Tyagi also shared insights into his journey on The Sunny Shah Show, discussing Bollywood, celebrity management, advertising, public relations, entrepreneurship, mental health and spirituality. The conversation explored his beginnings in a village in Ghaziabad, his professional journey to Mumbai and the values that inform his work in entertainment and social initiatives.
The Approach Entertainment Group, founded and headed by Tyagi, brings together entertainment, communications and media businesses. Approach Entertainment is an award-winning company specialising in celebrity and talent management, film production, advertising and corporate film production, film marketing, events and entertainment marketing.
Approach Communications is the group’s award-winning PR, digital and integrated communications agency, serving sectors including corporate business, healthcare, entertainment, finance, education and social initiatives. Approach Bollywood, its Bollywood and entertainment newswire, portal and app, extends the group’s activities into entertainment journalism and digital publishing. The group operates across key Indian markets, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Kolkata, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.
Go Spiritual, founded by Tyagi, is a spiritual & wellness organization dedicated to spiritual awareness, philanthropy, mental health and wellness, Ayurveda, spiritual tourism, organic living, events, media and social causes. Its work connects spiritual thought with everyday concerns, including compassion, emotional wellbeing, family relationships and social responsibility.
The Go Spiritual News Magazine & App supports these activities through spiritual, motivational and wellness content. Initiatives such as Go Veg and Bhookh Mitao further reflect its engagement with compassion and social welfare, while plans for spiritual Web TV and OTT content extend its focus on meaningful media.
Tyagi has been recognised among the “Top Most Leaders in Mental Health” at the 7th World Mental Health Congress & Awards. His advocacy through Go Spiritual brings together mental health awareness, spiritual wellbeing and the use of media to encourage constructive public conversations.
The exchange with Dr Dwivedi continued their longstanding acquaintance through subjects closely connected with Tyagi’s work. Their conversation on Bollywood, spirituality and spiritual films reflected the intersection of his entertainment ventures and his commitment to bringing spiritual ideas to wider audiences.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment