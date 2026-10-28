IMI Celebrates 19 Years of Creating Ideas to Inspire
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, United Arab Emirates — International Media Ideas (IMI) celebrates 19 years in the exhibitions and events industry, marking a journey defined by creativity, resilience, lasting partnerships, and a continuous commitment to bringing brands to life.
Established in 2007, IMI was born in Dubai with a clear vision and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Over the years, the company has developed its expertise in exhibition stand design and fabrication, strengthened relationships with clients and partners, and expanded its reach across regional and international markets. Today, IMI's journey reflects not only its evolution as a business, but also the determination, adaptability, and collective effort of the people behind it.
Proudly Dubai-born, IMI is deeply grateful to call the United Arab Emirates home. The UAE's visionary leadership, business-friendly environment, world-class infrastructure, cultural diversity, and position as a global hub for trade and innovation have created an exceptional ecosystem for businesses to establish themselves, grow, and pursue international opportunities. For IMI, Dubai has been much more than a headquarters; it has been the foundation from which the company has built its identity, developed international relationships, and pursued opportunities beyond its home market. As the UAE continues to strengthen its position on the global stage, IMI looks forward to contributing to the country's dynamic business landscape and being part of its continued growth story.
As the company approaches its 20th anniversary, IMI is preparing for its next phase of development with renewed ambition. Its future vision focuses on expanding its presence across the GCC and selected international markets, strengthening its business development capabilities, investing in its people and operational infrastructure, and continuously improving how it serves its clients. By embracing new technologies, exploring innovative production solutions, and placing greater emphasis on efficiency, sustainability, and long-term partnerships, IMI aims to build a stronger, more agile, and more internationally connected organisation.
The ambition is not simply to grow in size, but to grow with purpose — creating lasting value for clients, building a stronger team, developing new partnerships, and establishing a solid foundation for the next decade of business. As the exhibitions and events industry evolves, IMI intends to remain adaptable, forward-looking, and committed to delivering solutions that help brands make a meaningful impact.
“Nineteen years is more than a milestone; it represents the people, relationships, challenges, and achievements that have shaped IMI into what it is today. We are genuinely grateful to every client, partner, supplier, and member of our team who has contributed to this journey. We are equally grateful to Dubai and the UAE for providing an environment where entrepreneurial ambition can become reality and where businesses can look beyond borders to pursue new opportunities. As we approach our 20th anniversary, our ambition is to build on everything we have learned, strengthen our foundations, expand our horizons, and create even greater opportunities for the future. We have come a long way, but we believe our most exciting chapter is still ahead of us.”
— Nikos Migdalis, CEO, International Media Ideas
With one year remaining until its 20th anniversary, IMI enters its next chapter with gratitude for its past, confidence in its present, and a clear ambition for its future. The company remains committed to the values that have guided it since 2007: creativity, flexibility, collaboration, and the determination to turn ideas into reality.
About IMI
Established in 2007, IMI was born in Dubai with a clear vision and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Over the years, the company has developed its expertise in exhibition stand design and fabrication, strengthened relationships with clients and partners, and expanded its reach across regional and international markets. Today, IMI's journey reflects not only its evolution as a business, but also the determination, adaptability, and collective effort of the people behind it.
Proudly Dubai-born, IMI is deeply grateful to call the United Arab Emirates home. The UAE's visionary leadership, business-friendly environment, world-class infrastructure, cultural diversity, and position as a global hub for trade and innovation have created an exceptional ecosystem for businesses to establish themselves, grow, and pursue international opportunities. For IMI, Dubai has been much more than a headquarters; it has been the foundation from which the company has built its identity, developed international relationships, and pursued opportunities beyond its home market. As the UAE continues to strengthen its position on the global stage, IMI looks forward to contributing to the country's dynamic business landscape and being part of its continued growth story.
As the company approaches its 20th anniversary, IMI is preparing for its next phase of development with renewed ambition. Its future vision focuses on expanding its presence across the GCC and selected international markets, strengthening its business development capabilities, investing in its people and operational infrastructure, and continuously improving how it serves its clients. By embracing new technologies, exploring innovative production solutions, and placing greater emphasis on efficiency, sustainability, and long-term partnerships, IMI aims to build a stronger, more agile, and more internationally connected organisation.
The ambition is not simply to grow in size, but to grow with purpose — creating lasting value for clients, building a stronger team, developing new partnerships, and establishing a solid foundation for the next decade of business. As the exhibitions and events industry evolves, IMI intends to remain adaptable, forward-looking, and committed to delivering solutions that help brands make a meaningful impact.
“Nineteen years is more than a milestone; it represents the people, relationships, challenges, and achievements that have shaped IMI into what it is today. We are genuinely grateful to every client, partner, supplier, and member of our team who has contributed to this journey. We are equally grateful to Dubai and the UAE for providing an environment where entrepreneurial ambition can become reality and where businesses can look beyond borders to pursue new opportunities. As we approach our 20th anniversary, our ambition is to build on everything we have learned, strengthen our foundations, expand our horizons, and create even greater opportunities for the future. We have come a long way, but we believe our most exciting chapter is still ahead of us.”
— Nikos Migdalis, CEO, International Media Ideas
With one year remaining until its 20th anniversary, IMI enters its next chapter with gratitude for its past, confidence in its present, and a clear ambition for its future. The company remains committed to the values that have guided it since 2007: creativity, flexibility, collaboration, and the determination to turn ideas into reality.
About IMI
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