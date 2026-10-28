(MENAFN- IHC) Dubai-Based FlareFalcon.ai Launches to Help Businesses Win Visibility in AI Search



GEO specialist brings together technical readiness, search monitoring and earned media to improve how businesses are found on AI platforms



DUBAI, UAE, October 28, 2026: FlareFalcon.ai has launched to help businesses appear in AI-generated answers, as customers increasingly ask platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini when searching for goods and services.



The shift is already well advanced. A 2026 survey of UAE consumers by PYMNTS found 72 per cent of shoppers used AI for their latest purchase, drawing on it to find products, compare prices and choose what to buy.



An AI response typically names only a handful of providers, so businesses absent from these results risk missing out on potential customers with strong purchase intent. What appears is shaped by a mix of sources, from company websites to independent reporting, directories and reviews, which means clear information and trusted third-party references influence how an organisation is presented.



Established by Standish Services and Integrated Holistic Communications, FlareFalcon.ai combines website engineering and generative engine optimisation (GEO) with AI search monitoring and strategic communications to improve client visibility and competitiveness in AI-generated results. Co-founders Brad Standish and Ian Hainey bring more than 40 years’ combined experience in web development and communications.



Each engagement begins with a technical assessment of crawlability, structured data and content architecture, followed by refinements that help generative and agentic AI systems interpret a website accurately. The communications team then strengthens the client’s reputation across the independent sources AI platforms rely on, such as media coverage and trusted websites.



A live dashboard tracks how ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Copilot and Perplexity represent each client, flagging outdated information, factual errors and omissions so corrective action can be prioritised and implemented on an ongoing basis.



“When someone asks an AI assistant for a recommendation, every business needs to know whether it appears and whether the information is correct,” said Brad Standish, co-founder and technical lead. “We examine how a site is structured, what AI tools can access and whether its content answers real customer questions. Clients can then track their results in real time.”



“For many buyers, an AI answer has become the first shortlist, with customers increasingly trusting the recom-mendations they receive,” said Ian Hainey, co-founder and marketing lead. “Technical readiness is the starting point. Independent media coverage and other credible third-party sources strengthen a brand’s authority and increase its likelihood of appearing in AI-generated recommendations.”



FlareFalcon.ai offers three service tiers, Initiate, Improve and Dominate, which scale from prompt tracking and website optimisation to full public relations and authority-building campaigns. Businesses can start with a free AI snapshot to identify visibility gaps, benchmark their performance against competitors and begin developing their GEO strategy.

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