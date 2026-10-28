AEC Appointed Official Importer For Hongqi In Germany

Hongqi HS5 2026

Hongqi HS3 2026

Andrew Pilsworth, Founder and CEO of AEC (right), with the then General Manager of FAW Europe (left), at the signing of the Hongqi import agreement for Germany.

Hongqi HS3 and HS5 SUVs will lead the phased German market introduction, with battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models planned to follow.

- Gu Siwei, General Manager of FAW Europe

MUNICH, BAYERN, GERMANY, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hongqi HS3 and HS5 SUVs will lead a carefully phased German market introduction, with additional electrified models planned to follow

. AEC has been appointed as the official importer for Hongqi in Germany

. The Hongqi HS3 and HS5 will form the first phase of the German launch, with further models to follow

. AEC will launch through an initial network of selected retail and service partners

MUNICH, Germany, October 28, 2026 | AEC Automotive Systems BV has been appointed as the official importer for Hongqi in Germany and will lead the Chinese premium automotive brand's introduction to the German market.

The appointment brings together Hongqi's distinctive product and brand identity with AEC's experience in automotive market entry, importation, homologation, logistics and dealer network development. The partnership is designed to establish a professional and sustainable foundation for Hongqi in Germany.

The first phase will focus on two all-wheel-drive SUVs: the compact Hongqi HS3 and the larger Hongqi HS5. Both models will introduce German customers to Hongqi's approach to design, comfort and technology in two important SUV segments. Together, the HS3 and HS5 represent the first stage of Hongqi's German product strategy. Additional models, including battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, are planned to follow as Hongqi progressively expands its product range in Germany.

Preparatory work is under way, including homologation, confirmation of final German-market specifications and launch preparation with the initial retail and service network. Pricing, order opening, delivery timing and the first dealer locations will be announced once the relevant approvals and launch preparations have been completed.

Building a Long-Term Hongqi Presence in Germany

AEC will introduce the brand through an initial network of selected partners able to represent Hongqi and provide customers with comprehensive sales, service and aftersales support. The network will be rolled out in phases, with further details of the initial dealer locations to follow as launch preparations progress.

A dedicated German website at already provides information about the HS3 and HS5. Details of Hongqi retail and service partners will be added as the network develops. Official Hongqi Germany LinkedIn and Instagram channels will support the market introduction with brand, product and launch updates.

“Hongqi has a strong identity and real potential in Germany. Our role is to turn that into a credible, well-supported market presence,” said Andrew Pilsworth, Founder and CEO of AEC.“That means completing the groundwork properly, working closely with the selected dealer partners and ensuring customers have confidence in both the vehicles and the support behind them.”

"Germany is an important market for Hongqi, and entering it with the right local partner is essential,” said Gu Siwei, General Manager of FAW Europe, responsible for Hongqi's business across Europe.“AEC combines automotive experience with the market knowledge and operational capabilities needed to establish the brand carefully and for the long term. We look forward to working together to introduce the HS3 and HS5 and build a strong foundation for Hongqi in Germany."

Further information on the vehicles and market launch will be released in stages as preparations progress. AEC is currently evaluating the rollout of selected dealer partners in Munich, Frankfurt, Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf.

About the Hongqi HS3 and HS5

The Hongqi HS3 is a compact SUV, while the Hongqi HS5 offers a larger alternative within the brand's SUV range. Final equipment details and technical specifications for the German market will be published as the market introduction progresses.

Official Fuel Consumption and Emissions Figures:

Hongqi HS3 AWD: Combined fuel consumption: 8.6 l/100 km (WLTP); combined CO2 emissions: 235 g/km; CO2 emissions class: G.

Hongqi HS5 AWD: Combined fuel consumption: 11.0 l/100 km (WLTP); combined CO2 emissions: 245 g/km; CO2 emissions class: G.



About AEC

AEC, part of the AEC Group and a leading importer of US-manufactured vehicles, is a global automotive and mobility solutions provider specializing in distribution, homologation, fleet services, and logistics. Founded in 1996 in Canada, the company now operates across seven international locations with a team of over 150 experts and a network of more than 550 dealers and partners. With 30 years of experience and advanced in-house capabilities, AEC develops tailored solutions that help automakers and partners expand into new markets. For more information visit .

About Hongqi

Hongqi, the premium automotive brand of China FAW Group, was established in 1958 as China's first premium automotive brand and is one of the country's longest-established automotive marques. Its current portfolio includes sedans and SUVs with combustion-engine, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains, combining distinctive design with modern technology, comfort and craftsmanship. Hongqi continues to expand its presence in international markets.

For more information about Hongqi in Germany, visit .

Georgia Chapman

AEC Europe GmbH

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