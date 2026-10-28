Deephole Supplies Gun-Drilling And Deep-Hole Boring Machines From Benoni To South African Workshops

A horizontal gun-drilling machine drilling a long steel shaft in a Benoni workshop, with a drilled hydraulic manifold block and spare gun drills on the bench.

The Benoni supplier offers CNC and manual gun drills, deep-hole borers, tooling and coolant systems, with installation, training and breakdown support.

BENONI, SOUTH AFRICA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A standard drill that starts true at the surface can wander off line by the bottom of a long hole, and on a hydraulic manifold or a mould cooling channel that means scrap. Deephole, a Benoni supplier of gun-drilling and deep-hole boring equipment, has published its full range of gun-drilling machines, tooling and support services for manufacturers and engineering shops across South Africa.

The machine range

Deephole supplies CNC gun drills for repeatable production work and manual machines for simpler jobs and workshop flexibility, in single-spindle and multi-spindle formats. Horizontal machines support long workpieces, vertical machines suit selected part shapes and tighter floor plans, and dedicated configurations cover tube sheet drilling, mould core drilling, shafts and long bars. Deep-hole borers and finish boring machines bring a hole to size, straightness and finish after drilling, and pilot hole machines prepare the entry for deeper work.

Tooling and the support kit

Gun drill tools are selected by hole diameter, depth, workpiece material and machine setup, with matching boring and burnishing tools, holders, bushings and guides. Supporting equipment includes tool presetters, coolant filtration units, high-pressure coolant systems, chip conveyors, steady rests, workholding fixtures, alignment kits and measuring tools. Rental gun drills and coolant units are available for shops that want to trial the process or cover a short contract.

"In gun drilling the coolant is half the machine," said Deephole's applications engineer. "It carries the chips out and it supports the tool in the hole. When a customer calls about holes running off line or a poor finish, we check coolant pressure and filtration before we touch the tool."

Where it gets used

Typical work includes fluid passages in hydraulic blocks and valve bodies, cooling channels in moulds and die sets, pump components, rollers and shafts, heat exchanger plates and fixture plates, along with parts for mining, agricultural, automotive, energy and medical tooling customers.

Support after delivery

Deephole installs and commissions its machines, trains operators on safe setup and process checks, and offers setup optimisation, process troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, breakdown support, spare parts and coolant system servicing. It also helps workshops plan for power cuts, with safe stop and restart steps written into the operator routine so that a part is not lost when the supply drops mid-cycle.

From Benoni the company supports customers across the East Rand, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Gqeberha. Enquiries go through the Deephole website.

About Deephole

Deephole supplies gun-drilling and deep-hole boring machines, tooling and technical support from Benoni, Gauteng, to manufacturers and engineering shops across South Africa. It is part of the same South African trade network as href="" rel="external nofollow" c. Deephole is operated by Astros Marketing (Pty) Ltd, 2 Makro Place, Sunnyrock 1401.

Poppy

Deephole

+27 60 600 6000

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Deephole supplies gun-drilling and deep-hole boring machines from Benoni to South African workshops News Provided By October 28, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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