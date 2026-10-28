Dubai Home Brand Marcolo Brings Next-Day Delivery Of Furniture, Storage And Outdoor Living To Four Emirates

Marcolo Havana outdoor sofa set, one of the outdoor sets the Dubai brand delivers next day in four emirates

Founded in 2022, the Dubai Investments Park brand sells about 500 home and outdoor products on its English and Arabic website, with free delivery from AED 189

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marcolo, a UAE home and outdoor furniture brand, now delivers next day to homes in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman for orders placed before 3 PM, from its warehouse in Dubai Investments Park 2. Customers in the other emirates receive orders in two to three days.The range covers everyday home needs and the outdoor season: Havana and Serena outdoor sofa sets for balconies and gardens, FSC-certified eucalyptus sun loungers, folding tables and chairs for events and majlis gatherings, plastic storage boxes from 9 to 180 litres, pedal and wheelie bins from 15 to 240 litres, kids table and chair sets, and artificial plants and trees.Shoppers order on marcolo in English or Arabic and pay by card, cash on delivery, Tabby or Tamara. Delivery is free on orders from AED 189, outdoor sofa sets include free assembly, and every order has 14-day returns with free pickup. Marcolo products are also sold on Amazon, noon and Danube Home."UAE families want home products that arrive quickly, last in the heat and are priced fairly," said Marco Kabalan, Managing Director of Marcolo. "We hold our own stock in Dubai, so we can deliver next day, assemble outdoor sets for free and take items back within 14 days if they are not right."With the UAE's outdoor season under way, Marcolo has published free size and buying guides on its website, covering storage box sizes, folding table seating and outdoor sofa sets, to help customers choose before they buy.About MarcoloMarcolo is a UAE home and outdoor furniture brand founded in 2022 and based in Dubai Investments Park 2, Dubai. It sells outdoor sofa sets, sun loungers, folding tables and chairs, storage boxes, waste bins, kids furniture and artificial plants online at marcolo and on major UAE marketplaces, with next-day delivery in four emirates and 14-day returns.

Marco Kabalan

Marcolo Furniture Trading LLC

+971 50 527 7576

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Dubai Home Brand Marcolo Brings Next-Day Delivery of Furniture, Storage and Outdoor Living to Four Emirates News Provided By Marcolo Furniture Trading LLC October 28, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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