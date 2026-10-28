Lee County Document Preparation Brings 25+ Years Of Lady Bird Deed Experience To Florida Homeowners

Deed Preparation in Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers company, in business since 1997, prepares enhanced life estate deeds for property owners who want to avoid probate and keep control of their homes

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lee County Document Preparation, Inc. has been preparing deeds for Florida property owners since 1997. The Fort Myers company is now putting its focus on the Lady Bird deed in Florida, a document that many homeowners have never heard of until a family member passes away and the house lands in probate court.A Lady Bird deed, formally called an enhanced life estate deed, lets a homeowner name who receives the property at death. The owner keeps full control while alive. They can still sell, refinance, rent out, or leave the home to someone else, and they never need a beneficiary's permission. When the owner dies, the property passes to the named beneficiaries without probate.“People are surprised to learn they can protect their family from probate and still own their house outright for the rest of their lives,” said a company spokesperson.“We've prepared these deeds for more than 25 years, and the same questions keep coming up. We try to answer them in plain English so nobody feels lost.”Why More Homeowners Are Asking About ItFlorida is one of only a few states that recognize this type of deed. The state has no law that spells out exactly how it works, so a Lady Bird deed has to be worded and recorded carefully. Homeowners often ask how it differs from other options, and the company explains the basics.A Quitclaim Deed moves ownership right away, so the owner gives up control the moment it is recorded. A Lady Bird deed moves ownership only after death. That difference makes it a popular choice for parents who want their children to inherit the home but are not ready to hand it over.The deed is also often used because it generally leaves a homeowner's homestead exemption in place during their lifetime and does not trigger a documentary stamp tax, since no sale takes place. Homeowners with special circumstances, such as a spouse, minor children, or Medicaid planning questions, are encouraged to speak with a licensed Florida attorney as well.Plain Pricing, Simple StepsThe company charges a flat $225 to prepare a Lady Bird deed. Recording fees are set by the county clerk. In Lee County, they run $18.50 for the first page and $8.50 for each additional page.The process is built for people who do not want to spend hours on paperwork:1. The client fills out an online questionnaire with the property details and beneficiary names.2. The company prepares the deed and sends it back for review.3. The client signs in front of a notary. The company offers in-house notary service for local clients.4. The company records the signed deed with the county clerk and returns the stamped copy.Clients can also update or revoke a deed later if their plans change, such as when a beneficiary passes away or an owner decides to leave the home to someone else.A Broader Service MenuWhile the Lady Bird deed is the company's focus, it also prepares a Warranty Deed for sales and lender-required transfers, along with quitclaim deeds for residential and timeshare property, affidavits, mortgage satisfactions, and mobile home transfers. Its guide, What Is a Lady Bird Deed and Do You Need One in Florida?, walks homeowners through the basics before they decide.Customer reviews often mention the same strengths: prompt replies, clear instructions, and patient answers. One client who used the company for a Lady Bird deed and related affidavit described the team as prompt and dependable.Lee County Document Preparation is a non-attorney document preparation service and does not give legal advice or represent clients in court.About Lee County Document Preparation, Inc.Lee County Document Preparation, Inc. is a Fort Myers deed preparation, filing, and recording company founded in 1997. It started by handling filing and recording for title companies and now serves homeowners directly, with a focus on Lady Bird deeds, quitclaim deeds, and warranty deeds for Florida property.

Lee County Document Preparation, Inc.

Lee County Document Preparation, Inc.

+1 239-482-7900

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Lee County Document Preparation Brings 25+ Years of Lady Bird Deed Experience to Florida Homeowners News Provided By Lee County Document Preparation, Inc. October 28, 2026, 09:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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