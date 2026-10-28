US Tells Gulf Countries To Prepare For Possible Strike On Iran After Midterms: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 28 (IANS) The United States has told several Gulf countries to prepare for a brief but intense military campaign against Iran after the US midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the conversations.

According to the report, the United States and Israel are preparing for another round of intense military operations against Iran. US forces in the Middle East are replenishing ammunition stocks, and bombers and fighter jets are getting ready for potential strikes.

Israel has also drawn up plans and identified targets for a possible new attack, the Journal reported.

US President Donald Trump has not made a final decision but is leaning toward a major attack targeting Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites, the report said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Trump could also seek a deal with Iran. Last week, he said the United States might launch another "little Epic Fury," referring to the US and Israeli bombing campaign in the spring, or Iran could agree to a deal.

The president has said he won't attack Iran before the midterms.

Last week, Trump warned that American forces could launch another round of military strikes against Iran if Tehran fails to reach an agreement with Washington, signalling that further military action remains an option despite his claims that Iran has already suffered a decisive defeat.

Speaking at a Republican campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida, Trump suggested that the United States could repeat elements of its military campaign against Iran if diplomatic efforts failed to produce an agreement.

"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree. If they're smart, they'll just say, let's get down to business," Trump told supporters.

The remarks came as the President sought to portray the military campaign as successful while keeping pressure on Tehran to accept an agreement that would prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.

Trump referred to two American military operations against Iran, Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury, claiming they had destroyed the country's nuclear enrichment capabilities and severely weakened its military and economy.

"We obliterated Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer," he said.

The President said subsequent operations had reinforced the initial strikes.

He did not outline the conditions Iran would have to meet to prevent another round of military action.

"We defeated them militarily, financially and otherwise and now we are ensuring it's done," Trump said.

His comments suggested that Washington was prepared to maintain military pressure even as the administration considered the possibility of an agreement.