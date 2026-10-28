Spain’s Madrid-Andalusia High-Speed Line Halted After Train Crash
(MENAFN) High-speed rail services on Spain’s Madrid-Andalusia corridor were suspended in both directions Wednesday after two trains collided, a public broadcaster reported.
“A high-speed train rear-ended another traveling southbound; both were headed to Andalusia,” sources at railway infrastructure operator Adif said.
The crash reportedly occurred Wednesday morning in the municipality of Toledo, bringing traffic on one of the country’s busiest rail routes to a standstill. The suspension affects passengers travelling between the capital and southern Spain, and further disruption may follow as the situation develops.
The cause of the collision and whether anyone was injured remained unknown at the time of reporting.
“A high-speed train rear-ended another traveling southbound; both were headed to Andalusia,” sources at railway infrastructure operator Adif said.
The crash reportedly occurred Wednesday morning in the municipality of Toledo, bringing traffic on one of the country’s busiest rail routes to a standstill. The suspension affects passengers travelling between the capital and southern Spain, and further disruption may follow as the situation develops.
The cause of the collision and whether anyone was injured remained unknown at the time of reporting.
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