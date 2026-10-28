From Doha to Panama: Honoroast by Flat White Unveils Its New Identity at World of Coffee

(MENAFN- Copia Group) Panama City / Doha, 26 October 2026 - Honoroast, the specialty-coffee roastery behind Flat White, unveiled its new branding and packaging at World of Coffee Panama, held at the Panama Convention Center from 23 to 25 October. The event provided an international platform for the roastery’s next chapter.



Flat White joined Honoroast at Booth 1430, represented by Maryam Jassim Al-Bader, Co-Founder and CEO of Flat White, to connect with roasters, producers and buyers from around the world. Founded in 2016 and named among The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops in 2026, Flat White introduced Honoroast as its in-house roastery in 2019.



Honoroast was established to bring roasting in-house, giving Flat White greater control over coffee quality and consistency. From its beginnings in Doha, it has grown to supply Flat White cafés and serve wholesale customers. Its portfolio includes Foundation Lots and Exotic & Rare microlots, with coffees sourced from East Africa, Latin America and Asia.



The refreshed identity reflects that growth and the values that guide the roastery: honour, passion and community. Clean and understated, the new look follows Honoroast’s belief that great coffee does not need to be loud; it needs to be honest. The new packaging brings this approach to the way the brand presents its coffees.



“When we opened Flat White in 2016, our goal was to bring true specialty coffee to Qatar. Honoroast grew from that same commitment,” said Maryam Jassim Al-Bader, Co-Founder and CEO of Flat White. “Introducing Honoroast’s new identity at World of Coffee, among the people who grow and roast the world’s best coffees, is a proud moment. Our name comes from a simple idea: honouring coffee from seed to cup. Being here is a milestone for our team and for Qatar’s coffee community. It is an important step in our ambition to build globally recognised brands that originate from Qatar.”



The launch in Panama also reflects Honoroast’s connection with Latin America, one of its coffee-sourcing regions. It brings the brand’s approach to coffee, craft and community to an international audience.



Back home, Honoroast is preparing for the grand opening of its new location in Doha. Further details will be shared once confirmed.



About Honoroast

Honoroast Specialty Coffee Roasters is a specialty-coffee roastery based in Doha, Qatar. Founded in 2019 by Maryam Jassim Al-Bader and Nasser Mohammed Al-Naemi as the in-house roastery of Flat White Specialty Coffee, it roasts with a focus on clarity, origin expression and purpose. Its vision is to become one of the world’s most influential specialty-coffee roasters by honouring the people, places and processes behind every cup.



Honoroast offers wholesale coffee supply, private-label roasting and consulting in roast profiling, bar setup and training. Roasted in Qatar.







About Flat White

Founded in Doha in 2016 by Nasser Al-Naemi and Maryam Al-Bader, Flat White is a homegrown coffee and lifestyle brand built on a commitment to serving quality coffee and food and creating spaces where people come together. Established as Qatar’s first third-wave coffee shop, it has grown into one of the country’s most recognised café brands and earned a place among The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops.

Flat White operates across Qatar, with locations including The Pearl - Qatar, Al Hilal, The Gate Mall, Tawar Mall, Iconic 2022, Centro Mall, Education City, The Dome, QatarEnergy and Hamad International Airport. Its presence also includes MIA Café by Flat White at the Museum of Islamic Art.



As the brand prepares for international expansion, it remains guided by the values that have shaped it from the beginning: quality, community and a genuine love for great coffee and food.

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