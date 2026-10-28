Apollo–Mubadala Capital Deal Signals Growing Maturity of UAE's Private Equity Industry
(MENAFN- Cameo Comms) Dubai, UAE; 28 October 2026 – Apollo Global Management's strategic investment in Mubadala Capital marks another milestone in the UAE's emergence as a major global centre for alternative investments, reinforcing the growing international recognition of the country's investment management industry.
Under the agreement announced earlier this week (Monday, October 26th), Apollo will acquire a minority stake in Mubadala Capital, the alternative investment arm of Mubadala Investment Company. Apollo and additional strategic investors are expected to commit a combined US$5 billion across Mubadala Capital's investment strategies.
The partnership reflects a broader transformation of the UAE's financial sector. Over the past decade, the country has attracted leading international investment managers while developing increasingly sophisticated domestic institutions capable of competing on the global stage.
Iñigo de Luna, CEO of UAE-based private equity firm Nahda Capital Partners, believes the transaction reinforces a long-term trend. “When we first moved to the UAE, we recognised the enormous potential of its investment ecosystem. That conviction ultimately led us to establish Nahda Capital Partners here. The partnership between Apollo and Mubadala Capital is another example of how the UAE has successfully developed a financial industry that commands international recognition.”
Beyond attracting international capital, the continued development of the alternative investment industry also presents opportunities for businesses operating across the GCC. Private equity can provide companies with additional capital to finance expansion, pursue acquisitions and strengthen their competitive position.
For established family-owned and mid-market businesses, private equity can be a catalyst for lasting transformation, combining strategic expertise, professional management, stronger governance and access to talent with the capital required to accelerate growth.
Manuel de Luna, Partner at Nahda Capital Partners, highlighted the importance of this connection between financial markets and operating businesses. “The real value of private equity goes far beyond providing capital. It can help family businesses professionalise management, build independent governance, attract senior talent, align incentives and execute acquisitions that would be difficult to pursue alone. Combined with operational expertise and disciplined capital allocation, these changes can transform strong local companies into competitive regional leaders.”
Nahda Capital Partners, is among the independent UAE-based private equity firms pursuing opportunities in established GCC businesses, with an investment approach centred on majority ownership, operational improvements and regional expansion.
As international partnerships continue to strengthen the UAE's investment ecosystem, the development of a broader private equity industry offers further opportunities to connect financial expertise and long-term capital with the growth ambitions of businesses across the region.
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Under the agreement announced earlier this week (Monday, October 26th), Apollo will acquire a minority stake in Mubadala Capital, the alternative investment arm of Mubadala Investment Company. Apollo and additional strategic investors are expected to commit a combined US$5 billion across Mubadala Capital's investment strategies.
The partnership reflects a broader transformation of the UAE's financial sector. Over the past decade, the country has attracted leading international investment managers while developing increasingly sophisticated domestic institutions capable of competing on the global stage.
Iñigo de Luna, CEO of UAE-based private equity firm Nahda Capital Partners, believes the transaction reinforces a long-term trend. “When we first moved to the UAE, we recognised the enormous potential of its investment ecosystem. That conviction ultimately led us to establish Nahda Capital Partners here. The partnership between Apollo and Mubadala Capital is another example of how the UAE has successfully developed a financial industry that commands international recognition.”
Beyond attracting international capital, the continued development of the alternative investment industry also presents opportunities for businesses operating across the GCC. Private equity can provide companies with additional capital to finance expansion, pursue acquisitions and strengthen their competitive position.
For established family-owned and mid-market businesses, private equity can be a catalyst for lasting transformation, combining strategic expertise, professional management, stronger governance and access to talent with the capital required to accelerate growth.
Manuel de Luna, Partner at Nahda Capital Partners, highlighted the importance of this connection between financial markets and operating businesses. “The real value of private equity goes far beyond providing capital. It can help family businesses professionalise management, build independent governance, attract senior talent, align incentives and execute acquisitions that would be difficult to pursue alone. Combined with operational expertise and disciplined capital allocation, these changes can transform strong local companies into competitive regional leaders.”
Nahda Capital Partners, is among the independent UAE-based private equity firms pursuing opportunities in established GCC businesses, with an investment approach centred on majority ownership, operational improvements and regional expansion.
As international partnerships continue to strengthen the UAE's investment ecosystem, the development of a broader private equity industry offers further opportunities to connect financial expertise and long-term capital with the growth ambitions of businesses across the region.
-Ends-
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