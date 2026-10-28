Iraq’s Premier Lands in Damascus in Historic Post-Assad Visit
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi departed Baghdad on Wednesday for an official visit to Syria, the first by an Iraqi premier since the Assad regime fell in December 2024.
Zaidi is leading a high-level delegation on the trip, a state news agency reported, citing the Prime Minister’s Office.
The agency gave no further details on the visit. Local media, however, reported that border security and counter-terrorism efforts are expected to top the agenda in talks.
A day earlier, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa declared that the border between the two countries is “completely” secure, adding that Damascus and Baghdad are already coordinating on several issues.
The trip comes as both governments work to deepen ties following the establishment of an administration in Syria under al-Sharaa in January 2025.
Zaidi is leading a high-level delegation on the trip, a state news agency reported, citing the Prime Minister’s Office.
The agency gave no further details on the visit. Local media, however, reported that border security and counter-terrorism efforts are expected to top the agenda in talks.
A day earlier, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa declared that the border between the two countries is “completely” secure, adding that Damascus and Baghdad are already coordinating on several issues.
The trip comes as both governments work to deepen ties following the establishment of an administration in Syria under al-Sharaa in January 2025.
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