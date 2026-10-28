UAE Gynaecologist Speaks On Overcoming 'Largest Health Threat This Century'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Studies indicate that by 2030, nearly 1 in 5 women globally are expected to be affected by obesity, compared to 1 in 7 men. And a conversation on weight management could never have been more relevant.

Dr Bohaira El Geyoushi, consultant gynaecologist and reproductive medicine, while speaking at the inaugural Khaleej Times Women's Power Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, used this fact to stress the widespread threat that obesity poses-and overcoming it the right way.“Obesity is identified as the largest threat to health this century amenable to action.”

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Obesity, she pointed out, is a chronic disease that needs lifelong management, while adding that weight may just be one visible change.“Timely and personalised care is essential.”

“Obesity is just the tip of this iceberg, because it will have an impact on you at every stage of life,” she said, adding that it can lead to a variety of health complications: from insulin resistance, polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) to osteoporosis, high blood pressure, heart and bladder problems, dementia and even cancer.

'Start with a respectful conversation'

Dr El Geyoushi also noted that the solution needs to consider many factors. She acknowledged the many roles and challenges that women don in their everyday lives, be it inside the house or at the workplace.“We have to be proactive in taking charge of our own lives... we have to fix it now.”

Even as Dr El Geyoushi delivered some sobering facts, she also offered helpful pointers. A helpful talk about weight management, she said, has to be respectful and involve goal-setting and actionable plans.“The conversation has to centre on enhancing women's everyday life.”

Is weight loss the challenge that it's often made out to be? Not necessarily.

“Often, losing 5-10% of body weight can just be enough,” she said. If hitting the gym isn't anyone's cup of tea, Dr El Geyoushi suggested activities such as walking, pilates or yoga.

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