Abu Dhabi To Build Seven-Bridge Network Linking Ramhan, Jubail Islands To E12

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced a seven-bridge development connecting Ramhan and Jubail Islands to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Highway (E12), with the network set to open in the second quarter of 2027.

The project spans more than 166,000 square metres at an estimated cost of Dh872 million and includes three tunnels alongside a network of ramps, roads and utility corridors designed to improve road capacity and ease traffic flow in the area.

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Authorities stressed the new project incorporates sustainability measures including energy-efficient LED lighting to reduce power consumption and light pollution. DMT said approximately 90 per cent of construction waste, equivalent to more than 2,200 tonnes, will be recycled during the build.

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Building integrated communities

Eisa Mubarak Almazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development at DMT, said the project forms a key part of Abu Dhabi's expanding transportation network. "It facilitates access to Ramhan and Jubail Islands while unlocking new development zones and economic opportunities," he said. "The initiative exemplifies DMT's strategic approach to creating integrated, liveable communities that enhance quality of life and support the emirate's rapid expansion."

The announcement is part of a broader infrastructure drive by DMT this year. In March 2026, the department opened two marine bridges linking Al Reem Island to E12 at a cost of Dh450 million. Earlier, DMT also launched major road upgrades across a 13-kilometre stretch in Musaffah, including two new bridges linking the industrial area to Mohammed bin Zayed City.

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