UAE Reaches 84% Of Its Target To Have 40 Million Hotel Guests By 2031
The UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 aims to raise the country's gross domestic product to Dh450 billion and attract Dh100 billion in additional tourism investments, in addition to welcoming 40 million hotel guests.Recommended For You
Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, said that the country received around 33.9 million visitors in 2025, equivalent to about 84 per cent of our ambitious targets.
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Speaking at the third edition of the Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum, Al Marri said,“We believe that the current period presents an opportunity to re-evaluate priorities and enhance the integration of efforts between government entities, companies, airlines, hotels, and tourism companies.”ALSO READ
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