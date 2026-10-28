President Ramaphosa Deploys South African National Defence Force To Kwazulu-Natal

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed the Speaker of the National Assembly, Honourable Thoko Didiza and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Honourable Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane of his decision to deploy five hundred and ten (510) members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in the province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), for the service of cooperation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) in support of Operation Prosper.

The members of the SANDF will assist the SAPS in maintaining law and order in KZN, especially in light of recent violent actions arising from a campaign of misinformation about the Constitutional Court judgment on the Refugee Act. The members of the SANDF will be on standby to support the police for any eventuality that may occur.

The deployment authorised in accordance with section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa 1996, is for the period commencing the 9th of October 2026 until the 30th of November 2026.

The expected expenditure to be incurred amounts to R34 082 720.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.