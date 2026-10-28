FAN EXPO Portland Returns January 29-31, 2027 Colin O'donoghue, Hocus Pocus Stars First In Lineup

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 27, 2026 10:31 am - 'Once Upon a Time' Regular, Three Disney Feature Standouts to Attend Pop Culture Extravaganza Featuring the Best in Comics, Sci-Fi, Horror, Anime, Gaming, Cosplay, Programming, Shopping, and More at the Oregon Convention Center

The worlds of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, cosplay, and more collide as FAN EXPO Portland returns to the Oregon Convention Center, January 29-31, 2027. And for fans of“Once Upon a Time” and“Hocus Pocus,” Colin O'Donoghue, Jason Marsden, Vinessa Shaw and Omri Katz are the first to join what will again be a top-flight celebrity guest list at the fifth annual pop culture celebration.

FAN EXPO Portland (@fanexpoportland) is the ultimate gathering of devotees of every fandom imaginable. Whether it's autographs, photo ops, shopping, programming panels, meetups, special events, community events, evening sessions, or just soaking in the environment of like-minded fans, the convention offers something for everyone, no matter what they love in the pop culture universe.

O'Donoghue starred as“Captain Killian 'Hook' Jones” on the long-running ABC fantasy series“Once Upon a Time,” from 2012-2018, which followed a breakout role headlining opposite Anthony Hopkins in the feature film“The Rite” a year earlier. He has gone on to roles in“Wizards” and“The Right Stuff” and portrays“Captain William Lounsbury” in this year's Kevin Coster and Morgan Freeman-produced Civil War period series“The Gray House” on Prime Video.

Marsden, who has been a popular character actor in more than 200 films and series for nearly 40 years, voiced tritagonist“Thackery Binx” in the 1993 Disney fantasy film“Hocus Pocus” and“Haku” in“Spirited Away.” Perhaps his most recognizable live action role is that of“Rich Halke” in the 90's TV series“Step By Step,” and he's been the voice of such diverse characters“Max Goof,”“Young Clark Kent” and“Peter Pan” and acted in hits like“The Fairly OddParents,”“Extreme Ghostbusters” and“The Legend of Tarzan,” among many others.

Shaw had the key role of“Allison Watts” in“Hocus Pocus,” launching a career that has included more than 50 credits, including a spot opposite Russell Crowe, Christian Bale and Peter Fonda in the 2007 film“3:10 to Yuma,”“40 Days and 40 Nights” and“Eyes Wide Shut.” She stars in the current drama release“Nickles.”

Katz portrayed protagonist“Max Dennison” in“Hocus Pocus,” after bursting on the scene as“John Ross Ewing” in the evening serial“Dallas” for nine seasons from 1983-1991. He headlined the NBC sci-fi series“Eerie, Indiana” and later had a recurring role on“The John Larroquette Show.”

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Portland are available now at Advance pricing is available until January 14. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including lineup reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

Portland is the second event on the 2027 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.

About FAN EXPO HQ

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts more than one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.