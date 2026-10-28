Sacramento Top 10 Announces 2026 Top 10 Realtors In Roseville, California

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 27, 2026 12:05 pm - Annual recognition highlights ten real estate professionals helping buyers, sellers, and investors navigate one of the Sacramento region's most desirable housing markets: Roseville, California, Placer County.

Sacramento Top 10 has announced its 2026 Top 10 Realtors in Roseville, recognizing ten real estate professionals who bring experience, local market knowledge, and a commitment to helping clients successfully buy and sell property in one of Northern California's most sought-after communities.

The announcement is part of Sacramento Top 10's growing collection of neighborhood guides, designed to help residents discover the best places to live while connecting them with real estate professionals serving their communities.

Roseville has become one of the Sacramento region's most attractive residential destinations, offering an impressive variety of housing options. From established neighborhoods with mature landscaping to luxury homes, modern master-planned communities, and active adult developments, the city appeals to homebuyers at virtually every stage of life.

But with so many different neighborhoods and property types, choosing the right real estate professional can be just as important as choosing the right home.

"Roseville offers an extraordinary variety of neighborhoods, and each one has its own personality," said Julie Gallaher of Sacramento Top 10. "Our goal is to introduce residents to experienced local real estate professionals while giving them useful information about the communities they serve."

Meet Sacramento Top 10's 2026 Top Realtors in Roseville

The ten professionals featured in the 2026 Roseville list represent a variety of specialties, backgrounds, and approaches to real estate.

Donna Chabrier – Guide Real Estate



Donna Chabrier emphasizes strategic marketing and personalized service, helping sellers maximize their property's exposure while guiding buyers toward homes that fit their needs and goals.

Tom Hawkyard – Sotheby's International Realty



With an extensive background in construction, Tom Hawkyard brings valuable insight into home preparation, property improvements, and strategies that help sellers position their homes effectively in the marketplace.

Elizabeth Axelgard



Recognized as a Five Star Professional and consistently ranked among the top 50 agents in Sacramento and Placer counties, Elizabeth Axelgard focuses on providing a seamless real estate experience and building lasting client relationships.

Vivie Moore – Guide Real Estate



Vivie Moore is a five-star real estate professional whose client-centered approach combines attentive service, knowledgeable guidance, and a commitment to helping buyers and sellers make confident decisions.

Sonya Dixon



Serving buyers and sellers throughout the Sacramento region, Sonya Dixon helps clients navigate real estate opportunities, whether they are searching for a new home or preparing to sell an existing property.

Jaclyn Little – Guide Real Estate



Jaclyn Little assists Roseville-area buyers and sellers with their real estate goals, providing professional representation and guidance throughout the transaction process.

Bill Sadek – Engel & Völkers



Serving Sacramento, El Dorado, and Placer counties, Bill Sadek brings regional market knowledge, negotiation expertise, and experience helping clients navigate complex real estate decisions.

Geanne Pack



With more than 22 years of experience and over 650 homes sold, Geanne Pack brings extensive experience in residential real estate, combining strategic marketing, skilled negotiations, and personalized service.

Chrissy Conner – Conner Patrick Real Estate



Chrissy Conner approaches real estate as an opportunity to help Northern California families begin new chapters in their lives. Her philosophy emphasizes personal attention, knowledgeable guidance, and genuine care for her clients.

Michael Wall – Real Estate Source Inc.



With more than 16 years of residential and commercial real estate experience, Michael Wall offers expertise in property investments, financing, and market analysis, helping clients make decisions with long-term financial objectives in mind.

Why Local Real Estate Expertise Matters in Roseville

Roseville's housing market encompasses a remarkable range of neighborhoods, price points, architectural styles, and lifestyles.

A property in historic Old Roseville may require a very different marketing strategy than a newer home in Westpark or a residence in Sun City Roseville. Buyers exploring Highland Reserve, East Roseville, or other established communities may also have different priorities regarding schools, amenities, commuting, and neighborhood character.

Understanding these distinctions is one reason local real estate expertise can be especially valuable.

Sacramento Top 10 encourages prospective buyers and sellers to interview multiple professionals, compare experience with similar properties, and ask detailed questions about marketing strategies, negotiations, and communication.

The organization's Top Realtors features are intended to make that research easier by introducing consumers to professionals they may wish to consider.

Part of a Growing Sacramento Neighborhood Guide Initiative

The announcement complements Sacramento Top 10's Insider's Guide to the Best Neighborhoods in Roseville, which explores the city's residential communities, neighborhood characteristics, amenities, and lifestyle opportunities.

The broader neighborhood guide initiative covers communities throughout Sacramento, Placer, and El Dorado counties, giving readers a centralized resource for researching residential locations and discovering local businesses and professionals.

The guides are also supported by digital content and social media promotion, helping make neighborhood information accessible to people researching relocation, homeownership, and real estate opportunities online.

"Finding the right home begins with understanding the neighborhood," Gallaher added. "Finding the right realtor means connecting with someone who understands your goals and can help you make informed decisions. We want our guides to help people do both."

Congratulations to the 2026 Top Realtors in Roseville

Sacramento Top 10 congratulates Donna Chabrier, Tom Hawkyard, Elizabeth Axelgard, Vivie Moore, Sonya Dixon, Jaclyn Little, Bill Sadek, Geanne Pack, Chrissy Conner, and Michael Wall on their inclusion in the 2026 Roseville feature.

Residents considering buying, selling, or investing in Roseville real estate are encouraged to explore the featured professionals and learn more about their individual experience and services.



About Sacramento Top 10

Sacramento Top 10 is a regional digital publication dedicated to highlighting the neighborhoods, businesses, professionals, and community experiences that make the greater Sacramento area an exceptional place to live.

Through its Insider's Guides to the Best Neighborhoods, local business features, podcasts, and social media content, Sacramento Top 10 helps residents and newcomers discover communities throughout Sacramento, Placer, and El Dorado counties.



Media Contact:

Julie Gallaher?

Sacramento Top 10?

Instagram: @sacramentotop10